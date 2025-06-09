Meet Allan Logan and Allan Logan – father and son duo at Asda Forfar

The pair are the third and fourth generations of ‘Allan Logan’ in their family.

They share a name, a uniform and a strong work ethic – and this Father’s Day, Asda Forfar is celebrating the special bond between Allan Logan and his son Allan Logan, a warm-hearted pair despite working in the chilled and frozen departments.

Allan Senior has been a familiar face at the Forfar store for more than eight years, having worked across various departments before settling into his current role in the Frozen department. He says the positive atmosphere and strong sense of teamwork keep him motivated every day.

Allan Senior said: “I really enjoy coming into work, the people here are great and the team spirit at Asda Forfar is fantastic. It’s even more special now having my son work alongside me. It can be a bit stressful when your kid’s starting at your work, you just want to make sure they’re doing well.”

Allan Junior, 17, joined the store four months ago and has already made his mark in the Chilled Produce section, following in his dad’s footsteps.

Allan Junior said: “It’s been a brilliant start, everyone has been so welcoming and supportive – I’ve got a great team around me and I’m really enjoying the job. My dad actually used to be the Section Leader in this department, so I got good advice from him when I started, which really helped.”

Allan Senior added: “He’s been doing a fantastic job, I’m so proud of him. We do actually work together quite often. I think it’s brought us closer as a family to be honest, and it gives you someone to walk home with.

“It can get a bit confusing sometimes, though, given that we have the same name - sometimes there’ll be a call out for “Allan Logan” and we’ll both arrive at the office! It’s a bit of a family tradition – my father and grandfather were both named Allan Logan too.”

And it doesn’t stop there, Allan’s wife Rachel, along with her daughter Emma, who is Allan Senior’s step-daughter, also work at the store, making it a true family affair.