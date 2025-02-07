Local opticians supports charity cycle with £10,000 donation

Specsavers Dundee is showing its support for My Name’5 Doddie foundation as it sponsors a team of six cyclists set to cycle from Stranraer to Edinburgh.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The store, located on Murraygate, has donated £10,000 to the team’s efforts following the success of last year’s mission where they successfully cycled from Dundee to Rome and raised almost £100,000 for the charity.

The six cyclists will cover around 700 miles over four days leaving on Wednesday 5 February and arriving in Edinburgh on Saturday 8 February ahead of the Scotland v Ireland game on Sunday 9 February.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Starting from Stranraer, they’ll then join hundreds of other cyclists taking part in Doddie’s Grand Tour 2025, hoping to raise more than £20,000 for the foundation which supports people living with MND.

Specsavers Dundee

Jenny Stephenson, dispensing director optician at Specsavers Dundee, says: ‘Last year we supported the All Roads Lead to Rome cycle and helped raise an impressive £100,000 in total, it was fantastic to get involved so it didn’t take much to decide to support this invaluable charity once again.

‘We’ll be cheering on the team from start to finish, as will Specsavers colleagues throughout Scotland as the cyclists pass through the various locations on their way to the capital.

‘We’re proud to support their endeavour with another donation and wish the team all the best ahead of Wednesday.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team consists of Ian Hope, Stephen Melville, Bill Stewart, Peter Grewar, Michael Fotheringham, Adrian Ivory, although it’s not just cyclists taking part in the challenge, Michael Stephenson, husband of Jenny who is director of Specsavers Dundee, is also going along as part of the support team, alongside other drivers, Chris Jaggard and Neill Smith.

Doddie’s Grand Tour 2025 will see Rob Wainwright lead the core team from Dublin to Stranraer from Monday 3rd February before meeting the rest of the cyclists, including the Specsavers team, at Stranraer.

If you would like to donate to the Specsavers Dundee Doddie5 cycle event, you can visit: Peter Grewar is fundraising for My Name'5 Doddie Foundation.