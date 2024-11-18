Local nurse is national care awards finalist

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Staff and residents at Barchester’s South Grange Care Home in Monifieth, Tayside are over the moon because their Head of Unit, who is also one of their much-loved nurses, Olanrewaju Adegbite, has reached the final of the National Care Awards 2024. He has been shortlisted in the prestigious Nurse of the Year category.

Organised by Caring Times magazine, the National Care Awards are designed to celebrate the very best people and companies in the long-term social care sector, highlighting excellence and rewarding those who work tirelessly to provide consistently outstanding care. The awards are now in their 26th year and competition is fierce with each of the categories receiving hundreds of entries. The winners will be announced at a gala evening in the Platinum Suite at Excel, London on Friday 29th November 2024.

Olanrewaju, or Larry as he is known, joined Barchester in 2021 as a nurse and has worked his way up through the ranks to Head of Unit. He originally wanted to be a Civil Engineer but was inspired to be a nurse after looking after his late Grandmother. He decided he wanted to be able to support older people to meet their needs and create an environment where independence is nurtured, so he decides to train as a nurse and join the care sector. Larry loves his job and likes nothing more than putting a smile on his residents faces each and every day.

Larry says: “I was absolutely amazed when I heard I had been short-listed, I had no idea I had been nominated. I feel very humbled to be a finalist and immensely grateful to have been nominated, it is lovely to be recognised for doing the job I love. I guess it means I must be doing something right! It is wonderful that people took the time to nominate me, I’m blown away.”

Barchester South Grange Care Home, Monifeith

General Manager of South Grange, Catherine Lappin, comments: “We are so proud of Larry, we cannot think of anyone more deserving of the title of Nurse of the Year. He is so committed to our residents; he goes above and beyond every day to ensure they are as happy and as comfortable as possible. He is a force of nature and the heart of our home, everyone loves him, he is so positive, passionate and caring.”

South Grange is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. South Grange provides residential, nursing and dementia care for respite breaks and long-term stays.