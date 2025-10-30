Local home to welcome Bridge of Don's Men's Shed for community event

By Mark Shelton
Contributor
Published 30th Oct 2025, 09:04 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2025, 09:08 GMT
Residents at the Fairview House Care Home in Aberdeen are looking forward to welcoming the Bridge of Don Men’s Shed on Monday 17th November as part of International Men’s Day which aims to appreciate and celebrate men and the contribution they make to society.

International Men’s Day seeks to encourage men to lead by example and become positive male role models for other men and boys. One of the six pillars of International Men’s Day is to improve gender relations and promote gender equality, not only for men but for women too.

During their visit, members of the Bridge of Don Men’s Shed will be spending time with residents, relatives, and members of the local community to share stories and talk about the positive impact the Men’s Shed has had on their lives. The group will also be discussing the benefits of social connection, skill-sharing, and community involvement—core values that align closely with the spirit of International Men’s Day.

Mel Shearer, General Manager at Fairview House, said: “International Men’s Day is a really positive way for us to thank all of the unsung heroes that help to make our lives better. It is a great way for us to recognise all the wonderful men in our lives and let them know how much we value them.”

