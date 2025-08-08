Local carer scoops coveted care title

Paul McGregor at Ochil Care Home in Perth has been crowned Carer of The Year for the North East & Scotland Division in the Barchester Care Awards 2025 and is through to the national round of judging.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Barchester Care Awards celebrate the staff who go the extra mile for the benefit of the 13,500 residents living in Barchester’s 267 care homes and private hospitals across the country. Categories range from ‘Registered Nurse of the Year’ and ‘Carer of the Year’ to ‘Dementia Care Champion’ and ‘Activities Coordinator of the Year’.

Over 5,000 nominations were received from homes and hospitals across the UK. All entries were a very high standard and Paul McGregor is over the moon to have been named the winner for the North East & Scotland beating hundreds of other nominees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul said: “I can’t believe I’ve actually won. I’m honoured to receive this award and to be recognised this way. Caring is something I do from the heart”.

Paul McGregor at Ochil Care Home has been crowned Carer of The Year

As the winner for North East & Scotland, Paul is through to the national finals in which the overall winner is decided. They will join winners from across the UK at a special awards event in October to celebrate their outstanding achievements and discover if they have won a national award.

General Manager, Liz Stewart, said: “This is an amazing achievement and the whole home is supporting Paul. We are so proud of him. Paul delivers care with dignity, respect and has a real passion for his job, he is so popular with residents, their families and his colleagues. We are all rooting for him in the national finals

Ochil Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Ochil provides nursing care, residential care, respite care.