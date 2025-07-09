Local care home workers' ten mile hike for charity

On July 5th, a 10 strong team of care home workers and family members from Barchester Healthcare’s Lethen Park care home in Portlethen tackled a 10-mile hike to raise money for Barchester’s Charitable Foundation.

Amanda is normally the Activities Coordinator at Lethen Park, but on July 5th she donned her walking boots and lead the team using sheer grit and determination on a 10-mile fundraising hike around Portlethen. Barchester’s Charitable Foundation supports older people and other adults living with a disability or mental health problems by helping them to connect or re-connect with others in their local communities.

The home put on a BBQ in the afternoon to welcome back the weary walkers and help them celebrate their achievement of raising over £2000 as a team, Edith McKimmie raised over £1000 alone. Edith was walking with her son Kyle, in loving memory of her father, James Booth, who lived at Lethen Park for a short time but the home made a big difference to the family. Jonathan Wilson and his band played, to the delight of our residents, in loving memory of his late father, David Wilson, who lived at Lethen Park for over 5 years.

Amanda comments: “We all really enjoyed tackling a 10 miler, the weather was so kind to us all! I absolutely love walking and taking on challenges like this and we raised lots of money for the Foundation which is a fantastic charity.I know all the staff, residents and relatives at Lethen Park were behind us and their support along with all the money we raised helped us go the distance!”

Annette Brown, General Manager at Lethen Park adds: “I am so proud of the team completing the 10 miles, we all have so much determination and we succeeded. It was amazing to see so many friends and family join us for a BBQ back at the home to celebrate with us, along with local companies; Greens Portlethen, McIntosh Donald Butcher and The Leathan. We appreciated the generosity of our local businesses in donating food and drink for our BBQ. We can’t wait to go bigger and better next year!”