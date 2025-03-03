Local care home resident joins the 100+ club

Celebrations have been in full swing at South Grange Care Home, as another of the home’s residents reached her 102-nd birthday and joining its ‘100+ Club’.

Resident, Kui Wong celebrated her birthday recently to reach the grand old age of 102-years young, joining two other residents Peggy and Lizzi in the homes 100+ Club. Peggy celebrated her 101st in September and Lizzi the remarkable age of 104-years young in December 2024.

The trio are still very much involved in the day-to-day activities of the home, joining fellow residents for meals, activities and especially the musical themed events with each of ladies loving to sing-a-long and dance. This often brings back fond memories and shows the secrets for a long life!

The ladies are all very much looking forward to receiving the next telegram from the King when Lizzi turning 105 latter this year, celebrations for their landmark birthdays are already being planning and will be enjoyed by all staff, relatives and friends alike!

Catherine Lappin, General Manager of Barchester South Grange added: “We’re delighted to have celebrated truly remarkable ladies as they reach these amazing milestones.”

South Grange care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. South Grange provides nursing care, dementia care and YPD unit for 83 residents from respite care to long term stays.