Local care home makes resident's dream come true

Residents Harry Corsie and Jim Christie, at Lethen Park had always wanted to visit the Aberdeen Porsche garage in Aberdeen, so staff at the home made their wish a reality proving the old adage, it’s never too late.

Harry and James are both beloved by staff and residents alike. Amanda, Activities co-ordinator at the home was delighted to be a part of making their dream come true, as she knew how much it meant to them, Lucian - Maintenance Manager was also drafted in to support the gentlemen too.

Amanda first found out about Harry’s dream of sitting in a Porsche 911 after a reminiscing session based around cars. Harry had worked in the car industry for over 50 years and was so passionate in his love of cars, ever since then, they have been dedicated to helping make a wish come true! James and Harry are good friends and during the reminiscing session the gentlemen had chatted about buying a Porsche and sharing it, so we decided to help them achieve it!

Both Harry and James were also accompanied by their family who were there to witness this momentous occasion of meeting Porsche pro, Di who took them for an exhilarating drive in the brand new 992.2 demonstrator. The gentlemen were also treated to a welcome drink and tour of the building.

Harry Corsie and Jim Christie, Lethen Park residents, visit the Aberdeen Porsche garage

In response to this wonderful surprise, Harry and James collectively said: “We could not stop smiling. Di was an incredible lady and we are so grateful to her. It is such an amazing feeling to know that such a loving group of people care so much about us and that they helped us to live out a dream – and we didn’t even ask.”

Annette Brown, General Manager at the home, said: “We believe that every moment is worth cherishing. We want everyone we care for to know how important they are to us here at Lethen Park. It is testament to the hard work and dedication of the team here in making our residents’ dreams come true. It was wonderful to see how happy Harry and James was – and Amanda and Lucian loved being a part of this as well.”

Lethen Park care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Lethen Park provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.

