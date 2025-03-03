Local care home celebrates manager's 10 year anniversary
Staff, residents and guests commemorated this special occasion with lots of well wishes for Aileen, with Regional Director Wendy McGowan presenting Aileen with her 10 year service pin and thanking her for her service. As someone who knows every little thing that happens in Fordmill, staff worked hard to surprise Aileen and it was worth it, to see her reaction.
Under Aileen’s management, Fordmill has built up an excellent reputation over the years, having recently been awarded a rarely presented ‘Excellent – Grade 6’ rating by the Care Inspectorate. The home regularly holds events and activities for its residents and families and engages with the local community on many occasions to bring life enrichment to all. Fordmill was also recently upgraded and visitors are quick to say it feels more like a 5-star hotel than a Care Home.
General Manager, Aileen Alberts said: “Thank you so much for the surprise. I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for my team so thank you very, very much.”
Fordmill care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Fordmill provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for 59 residents from respite care to long term stays.