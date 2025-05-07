Largo Leisure Holidays reveal luxury lodge expansion at Sauchope Links with £300,000 investment
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The new accommodation brings an elevated experience to the coastal retreat, just in time for peak season. This expansion includes two spacious two-bedroom lodges and one three-bedroom lodge, both signature and each boasting private hot tubs and uninterrupted sea views.
Designed with comfort and style in mind, the lodges offer contemporary, modern interiors and ensure the perfect base for relaxing breaks by the Scottish seaside.
The new accommodation is available now to be booked on the website from May 23 onwards, with the lodges marking a significant step in Largo Leisure’s continued commitment to enhancing guest experiences and investing in premium staycations.
Situated just a short walk from the picturesque fishing village of Crail and within easy reach of St Andrews, Sauchope Links Holiday Park is a long-time favourite for holidaymakers seeking seaside charm with modern comforts.
To view other break options, visit the website.