Investing in young people: Rossie launches partnership with Montrose FC Women

Rossie Young People’s Trust is investing in young people’s futures by launching a partnership with the Women’s Team of Montrose Football Club.

The collaboration aims to inspire, engage, and provide opportunities for young people to develop skills both on and off the pitch.

Rossie, which is home to a community of young people in care with complex needs, is sponsoring Forfar-born striker, 23-year-old Neve Guthrie and two matches, one which took place in October and one in December. The charity is also sponsoring the team’s ‘travelling’ kit. Further sponsorship has been agreed with the club in the form of advertising boards.

Founded in 2016 as part of the Montrose Community Trust, Montrose FC Women, managed by Craig Feroz, has quickly become a rising force in Scottish women’s football. After an unbeaten run to claim the SWFL Championship North title in 2022, the team earned promotion to SWPL 2. The following season saw Montrose crowned SWPL 2 champions, securing their first-ever place in the top flight, SWPL 1.

Kevin Northcott and Neve Guthrie

In the 2025–26 season, Montrose competes at the highest level, facing Scotland’s elite. The squad of around 20 players continues to grow, blending experienced talent with emerging youth, all while maintaining strong ties to the local community.

Barry O’Neill, Director of Football, Montrose FC Women, said, “We are delighted to have Rossie on board as one of our partners. Neve and I spent some time with Kevin and the team at Rossie to see the facilities and hear about the work that they do. We are both inspired by the lengths they go to in order to improve the lives and future life chances of the children they work with. Rossie is keen to foster better links with the local community to help get their amazing story in the public domain, and we are very happy to help shine a light on this vitally important work. Everyone at Montrose FC Women is very excited to see how our partnership with Rossie will develop over the coming seasons, but for now, I’d like to say a huge thank you to Kevin and the team for becoming our travel wear sponsor for the current and next season and also sponsoring Neve, both home and away, this season. We greatly value your support. “

Rossie, with a history spanning more than 160 years, is home to a community of young people aged up to 18 from across the UK who have a range of complex needs.

Employing over 200 staff, the charity is the second-largest employer in the Montrose area and works closely with the local community to provide bespoke education, specialist support, and welfare for the young people in its care.

Barry O'Neill and Kevin Northcott

Set within 150 acres of grounds, Rossie also places great emphasis on the benefits of fresh air, physical activity and exercise.

Kevin Northcott, Chief Executive, said, “At Rossie, we support our young people to achieve the best possible outcomes in life, equipping them with the skills they need to take positive next steps after their time with us and providing an environment that supports their growth and development.

“Every day, we see the positive impact that fresh air and exercise have on wellbeing - and football, in particular, is hugely popular within our community. As one of our local teams, we’re delighted to be embarking on this partnership with Montrose FC Women. It highlights the importance of the game, whether playing or spectating, and the many transferable skills it brings from teamwork to friendship-building.

“This partnership also supports our goal of fostering talent and ambition, raising aspirations and celebrating effort. Montrose FC Women have shown what can be achieved through determination and belief, values that strongly align with our own. When our young people see the achievements of players like Neve, it broadens their horizons and helps them envision new possibilities for their own futures. By connecting with the wider community, they gain new opportunities, new perspectives, and a sense of belonging, realising that we are all part of something bigger than ourselves.”

For more information, visit www.rossie.org.uk