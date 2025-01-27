I'm a dog expert, and here seven common myths about rescue dog ownership that Angus residents must read

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As 2025 begins many of us in the Angus area will be looking to share it with a special new pet, and for some of us that will include researching getting a rescue dog.

In the UK, around 664,000 dogs enter animal shelters each year. Rescue organisations care for an estimated 130,000 dogs annually which means that there are plenty of wonderful pups out there needing new homes.

Getting a shelter pet is an ethical way to adopt a dog, but many people make big mistakes when deciding which kind of dog is right for them.

Here Jo Middleton, owner and course tutor at the Canine Principles training provider, shares the much-believed myths that may lead owners to adopt the wrong dog for them entirely.

Adopting a rescue dog can be very rewarding - Animal News Agency

She said: "Adopting a new pet is a big responsibility, and while many new owners think they are being responsible, this may be based on misinformation, or believing commonly circulated myths.

"I hope that these tips will help new owners make the right decisions when making this amazing ethical choice of adopting a rescue dog. There is a perfect pet for everyone out there in a shelter somewhere."

MYTH ONE: “Anti-social and aggressive dogs can't be rehabilitated”

Most dogs can be rehabilitated or managed successfully, but these dogs require commitments. A commitment to understanding them, a commitment to reward based training and likely the financial commitment of providing specialist help, from suitably qualified and experienced positive behaviourists.

Shelters are full of dogs looking for new homes - Animal News Agency

MYTH TWO: “You can’t teach an old dog new tricks”

All dogs have the capacity for learning, regardless of age, however what isn’t taken into consideration when we look at a sweeping statement like this is that all dogs have different learning styles. Older dogs learn differently to young, energetic puppies. Yes, their learning process will be slower, but you certainly can teach an old dog new tricks.

MYTH THREE: “Love is all dogs need”

It is a common misconception that all a rescue dog needs is love and they will be forever grateful to you for rescuing them. Without question, dogs need love, care and respect, but it doesn’t end there. A rescue dog has the same needs as a non-rescue dog, exercise both physically and mentally, training, socialisation and exposure to the world. We need to look at their minimum needs first, then love.

MYTH FOUR: “Small dogs don't need daily walks”

This is one of the most common mistakes owners of small dogs make. All dogs, regardless of size, have the same needs. Just because you’re a small tea cup terrier doesn’t mean you don’t have energy you need to burn, places to go, things to sniff to keep both your body and mind in tip top condition.

MYTH FIVE: “Small dogs don't need training and discipline”

A small dog may not be physically able to cause the same extent of damage as a Doberman, for example, however, it has the same number of teeth which are capable of causing serious damage. Have you ever been out walking your dog to have a tiny terrier come flying at you, teeth bared, hackles up, barking and yapping, showing every indication that this is not a friendly approach, yet the owner is ten fathoms away shouting “he’s friendly, he’s only little”. Had this had been the Doberman approaching the terrier in that manner, would that have been acceptable?

MYTH SIX: “Dogs do destructive things to get even with you”

It is a slippery slope when we project our emotions onto a dog. Dogs do not have the same emotional level as us, it is believed that dogs emotions are roughly at the same level as a two year old child. Would a two year old child be labelled as getting even with you for damaging a belonging of yours? Dogs generally chew, out of boredom or anxiety, not because they are plotting against us.“I don’t have a big garden, so I can’t have an active dog”Gardens don’t exercise dogs, people do, your ability to rehome an active dog is completely dependent on the amount of physical and mental exercise you are willing to provide for him. Many dogs, who do not get sufficient physical exercise or mental stimulation, will find their own entertainment which may come in the form of barking or destructive behaviour.

MYTH SEVEN: “Smart dogs are easier”

The majority of breeds labelled as intelligent need an awful lot of work to keep them occupied, both physical, to burn off their energy and mental exercise to tire out the brain. Active breeds revel in sports, such as; canicross, agility, flyball, and need more than a gentle walk around the park every day. Intelligent breeds need to be busy; if they’re not busy they will find a way to entertain themselves which could include anything from destructive behaviours to obsessive compulsive behaviours.