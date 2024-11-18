Home say goodbye and good luck to retiring head of unit nurse

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

After more than 30 years of continuous service at South Grange Care Home in Monifieth, much-loved Head of unit and staff nurse, Val McNally has decided to retire.

Staff and residents at the home sent Val off in style with a tea party to celebrate, with cupcakes made by her colleague. Everyone at the home has very fond memories of Val and she will be sadly missed.

During her time at South Grange, Val has worked in all areas of the home but has served most of her time as Seven Arches’ Head of Unit where she was a valued team member.

Val said: “South Grange is like a family to me and though I’m looking forward to retirement, I’m really going to miss everyone here so much!”

Catherine, General Manager at South Grange said: “Val is one of those people who was born to care for others – she has such a huge heart and was greatly loved by the individuals living in Seven Arches Unit. She was an inspiration to her colleagues and we will all miss her. We wish her all the best!”

