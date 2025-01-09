Home receives 'excellent' care inspectorate rating

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fordmill Care Home in Montrose passed a recent inspection by the Care Inspectorate with an overall, rarely awarded “excellent” Grade 6 rating after being highly praised for supporting resident’s wellbeing with meaningful connection.

Staff were also praised for going ‘above and beyond’ to help residents achieve personal, positive outcomes by using a whole team approach and the vibrant atmosphere in the home was also commended.

The Care Inspectorate visited the home unannounced on the 3rd and 4th of December 2024, where they were able to see first-hand how residents and their families were cared for and supported, to the highest of standards.

The report stated “people we spoke to could not have praised enough, the care and attention to detail that had gone into making each activity meaningful. As a result, compassionate care was normal, everyday practice”.

The report continued by stating ““staff were knowledgeable and adhering to guidance regarding infection prevention and control”.

Aileen Alberts, General Manager at Fordmill Care Home said: “We are delighted that Fordmill was rated ‘excellent’ overall following the Care Inspectorate’s most recent inspection. The grading of 6 isn’t handed out very often and l am very proud of my team at Fordmill who always strive to provide the best possible quality care for everyone who lives here.”

To thank the teams for their hard work in contributing to the rating, each member of staff was presented with a £200 voucher. Staff enjoyed celebrating with the residents, family and friends with a fantastic party and “good ole knees up!”

Please see final report published here: https://www.careinspectorate.com/index.php/site-search Please search for Fordmill Care Home.

Fordmill Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Fordmill provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for 59 residents from respite care to long term stays.