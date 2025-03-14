Help shape the future of Fairtrade with design competition

Your design could become the face of Fairtrade in Montrose thanks to the launch of a new logo design competition. The Montrose Fairtrade Forum is offering an exciting opportunity for young designers to make their mark on the town’s fairtrade mission.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Forum is inviting individuals aged 18 and under to create a brand-new logo that will represent its efforts in promoting ethical shopping and supporting producers in developing countries.

The winning design will be showcased on all the Forum's banners and promotional materials, helping to spread the message of fairtrade throughout the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pam Robinson, Chair of the Montrose Fairtrade Forum, commented: "This competition allows young people to get creative while learning about the importance of Fairtrade. The winning logo will be a vibrant symbol of our mission to promote fairness and sustainability in shopping, while also celebrating Montrose."

(L-R: Alicia Gardiner (13) and Iyla Greig (13), from Montrose Academy)

Thanks to Scotmid’s generous support, the winner will receive:

A £50 Scotmid voucher

A framed version of their logo design

A tote bag and T-shirt featuring the logo

A selection of delicious fairtrade ingredients for a party or group activity

A special visit from a member of the Forum

Lynne Ogg, Head of Membership & Community Engagement at Scotmid added: "We’re thrilled to support this creative initiative that highlights the importance of Fairtrade. At Scotmid, we believe in making a positive impact within our local communities, and this competition provides a wonderful opportunity for young people to get involved, get creative, and make a difference."

How to Enter:

To take part, simply design a logo that reflects the values of fairness, sustainability, and community, with a nod to the town of Montrose.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Entries can be submitted in person or by post to Scotmid High Street Montrose or Scotmid Borrowfield.

The deadline for submissions is May 31.

Don’t forget to include the designer's name and contact details on the back of your entry!

This is a great chance for young people to get involved with the Fairtrade movement while showcasing their creativity.