Golfers in the swing for Carnoustie dementia charity

Golfers from Scotland and the United States have been working together to raise thousands of pounds for a Carnoustie-based dementia charity.

The Friendship Cup brings together players from both sides of the Atlantic with the aim of forging lasting and meaningful relationships and enhancing the history and heritage of Scottish golf. The majority of the Americans come from Utah, with several team members spread throughout the US, while the Scots comprise members from St Andrews, Crail, Scotscraig, Ladybank, Carnoustie and Blairgowrie.

Established five years ago, the Friendship Cup is contested home and away each year, matches played over two of the host courses with additional golf events held throughout the group’s eight-day visit.

Carnoustie Memories founder Lorraine Young with treasurer Archie Leiper (l) and Friendship Cup Scotland chairman Rod Sturrock.

The organisation collaborated with Golf Memories Carnoustie earlier this year with the aim of raising funds to help improve lives of people living with dementia and to kick-start the relationship, the Friendship Cup made a substantial gift to the group.

The most recent fund-raising drive saw two golf days at Panmure GC bring in £1300, with a cheque handed over to Carnoustie Memories founder Lorraine Young, bringing the total this year to in excess of £3500, an amount which she says is a “game changer” for the charity.

“Previously we have talked about what we wanted to do with our members and now with these donations we can actually do them. It genuinely makes a huge difference to people’s lives,” she said.

“Money like this is a gamechanger for us and I’m extremely grateful to the Friendship Cup for their support.

“Seeing our members so engaged and listening to their memories flowing on special days out to venues such as the World Golf Museum in St Andrews is so rewarding. We want to enhance the experiences of our members as much as possible and with the support of the Friendship Cup, we can now do that.”

Golf Memories Carnoustie was officially launched in 2015 and supports a group of local golfers, now living with dementia, who loved the great game but who can no longer walk the links as before. This group now meets regularly within Links House, the new golf centre at the famous Open Championship venue, reconnecting individuals with their passion for golf and sharing memories together.

Carnoustie Memories has expanded to now cover football as well as golf, while there is also a musical group Singing with Friends.

Chairman of Friendship Cup Scotland Rod Sturrock said: “Carnoustie Memories does a fantastic job helping people living with dementia by using golf, golfing memorabilia and other sports such as football to rekindle their members’ memories of the great game and help create many happy new memories for the member and their family.

“We are delighted to support and sponsor activities for Carnoustie Memories and hopefully the money raised will help the charity continue with the sterling work it is doing.”