Fur Real: 25 Marathons in a nine foot Tiger Suit – Charity walker and supporters start their trek

He’s walking 25 marathons in 25 days, from Tigerton in Scotland to Tiger Bay in Wales, all while wearing his tiger suit. If this sounds familiar, it’s because the suit - and Paul inside it - has already run 25 marathons, including Kilimanjaro and, in 2022 the daddy of them all, the Everest Marathon. That event was supposed to be the suit’s retirement. Paul said he’d never run in it again. He’s keeping his word.

This time, he’s walking. And he’s hoping to do it with a whole menagerie of other animals that people feel sympathy for.

Paul says: ‘Wildlife is still in trouble. Tigers and many other four-legged species still need help. Lots of it.’

Over the past decade, Paul’s tiger suit has helped raise nearly £500,000 for Bengal tiger conservation. This time, the net is wider. 2 Legs for 4 invites walkers to join Paul for a day, a few days, or the whole lot, raising money for any four-legged animal that needs support from hedgehogs to snow leopards and red squirrels to Bengal tigers.

Supported by celebrities, this promises to be a huge event. In a recent Facebook post, Chris Packham says: ‘The man the myth the legend – support Paul Goldstein in his #2LegsFor4 campaign this summer’

Simon Reeve says on Instagram,: ‘My friend Paul is planning a crazy charity mission this summer that will hopefully raise a fortune for worthy causes – with your assistance, involvement and donations!’

Who can join?

Anyone. Walk one marathon. Walk all 25. Bring the family. Bring the dog. Bring a costume if you like - Paul certainly will.

How it works

All walkers will follow the pre mapped route using OS maps. All they have to do is register, show up, and walk 26 miles. Raising money for a four-legged species is encouraged but not required.

Paul says: “This isn’t about me. It’s about the four-legged. If walking 1,000km + in a tiger suit gets attention and raises money for them, I’m happy. But I need help. Walk with me, raise some money, and let’s make some noise for species that can’t speak for themselves.”

Event Summary:

What: 25 marathon walks, 25 days

Where: From Tigerton (Scotland) to Tiger Bay (Wales)

When: 10 August to 5 September 2025

Why: To raise money for endangered four-legged species and animal causes

How to Join: Register for one or more days at 2LegsFor4.co.uk

Follow latest news on Paul’s Facebook or Instagram pages, or search #2LegsFor4

1 . Contributed Paul and his tiger friend Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Paul doing the Everest marathon, the hardest of them all, to raise money for Tigers Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Paul with his friend Chris in training Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Paul doing one of many London marathons to raise money for Tigers Photo: Submitted