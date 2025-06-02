Forfar care home invite local community to attend carnival summer fete as part of Care Home Open Week 2025 celebrations

HC-One Scotland’s Finavon Court Care Home in Forfar is preparing to celebrate Care Home Open Week 2025 with a fun filled day with their local community at their Carnival Summer Fete event on Saturday, June 21, 2pm – 4pm.

Care Home Open Week, taking place the 16th – 22nd June, is a national event hosted by Championing Social Care, designed to connect care homes with their local communities. The week will provide care homes with the opportunity to showcase their range of services, provide tours of their facilities, and highlight the activities that are offered to residents. The event is also a reminder to the homes’ neighbours that they are there if they need support.

Finavon Court are delighted to be opening their doors to celebrate Care Home Open Week with residents, colleagues, friends, family, and the wider community.

Finavon Court Care Home will be decorated especially for the occasion and the celebration will be a chance for everyone to come together as a community, and to learn more about life at the care home.

Colleagues at HC-One Scotland’s Finavon Court Care Home’s Care Home Open Week 2024 Wild West themed celebrations last year

The Summer Fete event will consist of a variety of stalls including local crafts selling personalised items, cake and candy stalls, candles and aromas, keyrings, bobbles and gifts. There will also be candy floss, popcorn, a face painter, and bouncy castles for kids to enjoy.

At the Summer Fete will also be the local Cats Protection organisation who will be attending for the third year in a row as well as a tarot reader for those who wish to receive a reading. There will also be the opportunity to take part in the home’s raffle where there will be a range of prizes on offer to win including hampers.

A number of food stalls including burgers and hot dogs along with a buffet will be available to choose from. A selection of carnival games created by the residents at Finavon Court will be on show at the Summer Fete for individuals to enjoy.

Claire Cameron, Home Manager at HC-One Scotland’s Finavon Court Care Home, said: “We are delighted to be able to open the doors of Finavon Court Care Home again to welcome in our local community and bring everyone together to celebrate Care Home Open Week 2025.

“We are proud to support Forfar, and our Open Week celebrations will provide a great opportunity to reconnect with our local community and to support community engagement which is so important to our residents, colleagues, and the local area.

“The week will also be a chance for us to showcase what life at our care home is like, share career and volunteering opportunities, and remind our local community that our kind care teams, and extensive facilities are here for them if they ever need support.”