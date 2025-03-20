Fordmill care home gores green for St Patrick's Day

Residents and staff at Fordmill Care Home in Montrose celebrated all things Irish for St Patrick’s Day this week. The home was decorated with shamrocks and leprechauns to mark the occasion.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Held on March 17, Saint Patrick's Day actually observes the death of St Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland, but the day has come to be a huge celebration of Irish heritage and culture.

Staff and residents at the home marked the day by inviting along The Travelling Uke Band who performed a medley of classic Irish songs to entertain the residents. Head chef Karen McGinley made some tasty shamrock biscuits which the residents washed down with Guinness or a wee dram of their choice. Later in the evening, the Gordon School of Dance were in performing for an hour with a splendid show of Irish jigs and Riverdance routines. The residents thoroughly enjoyed their day and were tired out with all the toe tapping, clapping and grinning from ear to ear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

General Manager, Aileen Alberts said: “Our residents have all had a brilliant day today, everyone has enjoyed the festivities – I think we can all agree that St Patrick’s Day is the best of all the saints’ days! We had a fantastic time being entertained and the atmosphere in the home has been fantastic.

BHC

Annette Burden, resident at Fordmill Care Home said: “It has been such a lovely day. I am the only resident here that was born and brought up in Ireland and I have thoroughly enjoyed the celebration of my home country. Watching the dancers really took me back to when l used to dance as a young girl.”

Fordmill Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Fordmill provides nursing care, residential care and respite care.