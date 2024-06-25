Expert shares tips for Angus pet owners ahead of summer heatwave

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As the MET Office raises the alarm for a potential upcoming heatwave, the impending sweltering temperatures serve as a reminder for pet owners to take extra precautions to ensure the safety and comfort of their furry friends.

Dehydration, heatstroke, and burnt paws become a risk for dogs across the nation when temperatures rise as dogs aren’t able to regulate their body temperature like we can.

To safely make the most of the weather, Bella & Duke's Expert Dog Behaviourist Nikki Mather, shares her expert advice on keeping your canine companions cool and content:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just like humans, dogs lose water through sweat, particularly from the glands in their paws. Set up multiple water stations around your home to prevent dehydration, ensure your dog is drinking little and often, and consider enhancing their water with nutritious bone broth for added appeal.

Bella & Duke’s expert dog behaviourist shares tips to keep dogs cool and calm amidst heatwave

Shield your dog from the sun's harsh rays by providing ample shaded areas during outdoor excursions, and don’t be afraid to leave your dogs at home during extreme temperatures. If playing in the garden, bring them inside periodically to cool down. Be vigilant for signs of heatstroke and act swiftly to cool them down if necessary.

Avoid leaving your dog unattended in a car at all costs, as temperatures can skyrocket dangerously within minutes. Before embarking on a car journey, take the extra time to let the AC run and cool the car down before bringing in your furry friend. Opt for alternative transportation methods or keep car trips short and infrequent.

While long walks on the beach may seem idyllic, limit your pup's exposure to hot sand as this can burn their paws and do not allow them to drink the seawater, as this will result in dehydration occurring much quicker. Scout the location ahead of time, and find some shaded areas if possible and always encourage brief cooling dips in the water, but make sure to check the water beforehand as a drastic change in temperature could send your dog into shock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For an added level of flavour that also cools down your dog, try making some bone broth ice lollies. Freezing bone broth can make for a tasty treat, or by turning it into ice cubes you can keep your canine companion's water bowl chilled throughout the day whilst aiding digestion and joint health.

Invest in a paddling pool for your pooch to splash around in, ensuring the water is comfortably cool for a refreshing respite. Please always monitor your dog to ensure they do not ingest too much water too quickly as this can cause an array of medical concerns.

Warm weather and barbecues are part and parcel, secure your BBQ away from curious noses and keep an eye out for any potential hazards like kebab sticks or briquettes that could pose a danger to your pet. Always ensure toxic or poisonous foods are kept away from your pet.

Again, much like us humans, your furry friends can get sunburnt. Protect your dog's skin from harmful UV rays with sunscreen designed specifically for canine use, especially for areas with less hair coverage and areas with pink pigmentation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Regular brushing helps shed excess fur and prevents overheating, but avoid shaving your dog's coat completely to safeguard against sunburn and skin issues.

Dehydration can be serious if gone unrecognised. Symptoms of dehydration go from mild to severe, early stages can include: excessive panting, even when activity stops or your dog is removed from the hot environment, stiffness, reluctance to move and fatigue. Moderate symptoms such as drooling, diarrhoea and vomiting should be a sign to take your furry friend to a cool, not cold, and shaded area. If you do spot your dog wobbling, being unresponsive or having a seizure you need to contact a veterinary professional immediately. Bella & Duke subscribers can call VidiVet 24/7 helpline if needed.

Nikki Mather, Expert Dog Behaviourist, at Bella & Duke, said: "We all welcome the rise in temperatures as it offers a wonderful opportunity to enjoy the outdoors with your dog, but it's crucial to be mindful of the associated risks. With proper preparation and care, you can ensure a safe and enjoyable time for you and your beloved companion. Be vigilant and attentive, look for signs of dehydration, take the necessary precautions and you’re bound to make the most of the sunny weather. Remember, don’t be afraid to leave your dogs at home when temperatures reach too high, they will be much more comfortable within a cooler indoor environment and sometimes it’s just not worth the risk!”