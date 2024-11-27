Dundee society colleagues collecting sweet selection boxes for local charity

By Philippa Morrall
Contributor
Published 27th Nov 2024, 09:49 BST
Updated 27th Nov 2024, 09:52 BST

Colleagues at the Dundee branch of Yorkshire Building Society are collecting chocolate and sweet selection boxes to support The Boomerang Centre, a local charity. The selection boxes will be distributed to vulnerable families who use the centre’s services.

The Boomerang Centre is a community centre in the Stobswell area of Dundee. It provides a range of services and activities for local people, including youth clubs, health and wellbeing programmes, a lunch club, toddler club and a food larder.

Moira McKenzie, branch manager at Yorkshire Building Society in Dundee, said: “We are proud to be able to support The Boomerang Centre in our community in Dundee and we really want to help make a difference to those that are in need with our collection station.

Colleagues from the Dundee branch of Yorkshire Building Society is collecting selection boxes for the Boomerang Centre.Colleagues from the Dundee branch of Yorkshire Building Society is collecting selection boxes for the Boomerang Centre.
“Selection boxes can be dropped off at the Dundee branch until Monday 2nd December, and we are grateful for any donations, large or small.”

Alison Carr, development worker from Boomerang, said: “We are really grateful that Yorkshire Building Society continue to support Boomerang. We assist hundreds of vulnerable families and Christmas can be so hard for some of them.”

The collection will be running until Monday 2nd December and can selection boxes be dropped into the branch at 61-63 Commercial Street between 9am – 4.30pm on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday or 9.30am – 4.30pm on a Wednesday.

If you would like to support The Boomerang Centre then please visit www.boomerang.org.uk for further information.

