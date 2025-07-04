Dundee shopper scoops over £750 for CHAS in Aldi Supermarket Sweep

Aldi Scotland’s much-loved Supermarket Sweep challenge recently returned to Dundee, and one lucky local winner has raised £761.45 for Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS) while picking up the same amount in Aldi favourites for herself.

Aldi's popular Supermarket Sweep is inspired by the legendary gameshow and arrived in Broughty Ferry on Monday 16 June. Lucky shopper Chanice MacPherson, who was chosen as the winner of a competition, took part in the five-minute trolley dash for CHAS.

As well as taking home a trolley full of goodies, Aldi Scotland matched the cash value of Chanice’s haul, donating all proceeds to CHAS to help support over 500 babies, children and young people across Scotland with life-shortening conditions and their families. In 2025 every penny raised through the initiative will go directly to CHAS, with £10,000 pledged in support.

Aldi Supermarket Sweep winner, Chanice MacPherson, said: “I was over the moon to be picked for the supermarket sweep, it was a truly memorable experience. It felt amazing knowing I was contributing to a great charity whilst having the time of my life. It's an experience I will be talking about for years to come.”

CHAS Trainee Nurse Practitioner, Amanda Ziton, said: “In the Broughty Ferry area CHAS supports 16 families. Funds raised from this exciting partnership with Aldi Scotland will ensure that we can continue to deliver care and support to families in our hospices, in hospitals, or at home.

"Children and families can access a range of expert support depending on their needs, from palliative care, respite stays, family support as well as bereavement and spiritual care, to help families make the most of every precious moment together.”

Graham Nicolson, Group Buying Director, Aldi Scotland said: “Our annual Supermarket Sweep holds a special place in the Aldi calendar, and we’re so pleased to bring it back for another year. Congratulations to Chanice who managed to raise a fantastic £761 for CHAS, while snapping up a whole load of Aldi favourites for herself.

“CHAS is an incredible organisation which does invaluable work for families in Scotland. We are committed to raising as much money as possible so the charity can continue to provide vital hospice care to children with life-shortening conditions, and unwavering support to families during the most difficult moments imaginable.”

For more information about CHAS and how to support its work, visit https://www.chas.org.uk/