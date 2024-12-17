Dundee Guides set sail for Motunui at exclusive Moana 2 screening

Guides from City of Dundee County enjoyed a trip to their local ODEON cinema at the weekend to see Disney’s latest animated adventure film, Moana 2 at an exclusive screening for Girlguiding members.

2nd Monifieth Guide Unit joined over 50,000 Girlguiding members at 99 ODEON cinemas across the UK who took part in the mass film screening events on Saturday 7 and Sunday 8 December.

In the film, after receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana journeys alongside Maui and a new crew to the far seas of Oceania. Together, they travel to dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.

The exclusive screenings with partner ODEON are just one of the many opportunities Rainbows, Brownies, Guides and Rangers- girls and young women aged 4-18 have in Girlguiding to have fun and adventure. The trip provided a special and memorable day out with guiding friends, celebrating friendship and inspiring intrepid adventures.

2nd Monifieth Guide Unit at the cinema

Anna Hannen Thomas, leader for 2nd Monifieth Guides said: “We had such a fab time taking the Guides to Moana 2. It’s great for the girls to feel a part of something bigger than just their Guide unit, and it’s cool seeing so many Guides, Rainbows, Brownies and Rangers in one place! It’s also nice for me as leader to see other volunteers I know and build connections across the county.

“It’s a really great opportunity and I’m looking forward to whatever the next film will be!”

Kerry Burkes, Sales Executive at ODEON, said: “At ODEON, we are thrilled to continue our partnership with Girlguiding, providing unique and exciting experiences for girls across the country. We are delighted that the girls had such fun watching Moana 2.”

A unique trailer was shown ahead of the film at each of the exclusive ODEON Girlguiding screenings, featuring footage of Brownies Isabella, 10, and Emilia, 8, on the red carpet interviewing cast members and celebrities at the official London premiere of the film. Two lucky Brownies, Luna, 8, and Amy, 8, also had a once in a lifetime opportunity of meeting and interviewing actress Auliʻi Cravalho, who voices Moana, and composers Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear at the official press junket.

At the press junket, Brownies Luna and Amy asked Auliʻi about why it’s important for girls to have strong, brave role models like Moana. Auli’i told the Brownies: “I think Moana is also a role model for me, […] I feel like I’ve grown up right alongside her.

“She is shifting the conversation around princesses, and now the word ‘princess’ and the word ‘hero’ are interchangeable because of her.”

At the end of the interview Auli’i hinted that there will be more to come from Moana’s story, and the Brownies presented her with her very own Motunui-themed badge which has been created for Girlguiding members to mark the event in true Girlguiding style.

Girlguiding and ODEON have been working together for the past seven years, providing affordable adventures for girls beyond their unit meetings, and opportunities for volunteers to connect with their guiding community. The partnership includes special screenings of the latest family-friendly films exclusively for Girlguiding members. Moana 2 is the ninth film to be shown at an exclusive Girlguiding screening.

For more information about how to get involved with Girlguiding, the UK’s largest youth organisation dedicated completely to girls, visit www.girlguiding.org.uk.