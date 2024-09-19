Dundee family’s secret chilli sauce recipe heats up shelves at Asda

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dundee-based Baba’s Sauce, have announced it will supply its Sweet and Spicy Chilli Sauce to all 61 Asda Scotland stores, following the discovery of a secret family recipe.

Baba’s Sauce was founded in 2009 by Sunny Mollah, after his father Nurul sadly passed away the previous year. Sunny’s father owned several beloved takeaway businesses in Dundee where Sunny worked alongside him. After his father’s passing, Sunny found his father’s secret recipe for his sweet and spicy chilli sauce, which had been kept under lock and key since the 1970s.

Sunny explained that he decided to open his own takeaway business after his father passed, in part to help keep his mother distracted and busy during a difficult time. Sunny and his mother began serving the secret chilli sauce with the food, calling it Baba’s Sauce, which is what they called their late father.

Sunny Mollah, Founder of Baba’s Sauce, said: “Baba’s Sauce slowly became a household staple in Dundee, with customer’s travelling from all over Scotland to try it, so we decided to give selling it in bottles a go.”

Sunny Mollah, Founder of Baba's Sauce and Nathan Stewart, Asda Section Leader.

“We started out so small, it was literally just my mum and me. We hand poured the sauce ourselves and sold it at local markets. People soon started buying it in larger quantities and I saw an opportunity - I approached a local shop in Dundee and asked them to stock the sauce on their shelves, which they did, and the rest is history.”

“In 2021, we became an even larger family business, with my wife and sister-in-law getting involved, and we were finally able to get our first small factory unit. We were still hand pouring the sauce ourselves until we were able to afford proper machinery, but since then, the business has taken off. The response has been overwhelming in the best way.”

Sunny added: “We feel so grateful to work with a major supermarket like Asda, it is a very big milestone for us, both as a family and a business. Asda was always a goal for us so it’s incredible to have them on board as the sauce can meet a wider audience outside of Dundee – all across Scotland!”

“We are doing this for my dad as we are living out his dream for him. I know I have made him proud.”

Nathan Stewart, Asda Section Leader, Sunny and Suraya Mollah, Baba's Sauce.

Ashley Connolly, Asda Local Buying Manager for Scotland, said: “We are so pleased to welcome the Baba’s Sauce team into Asda stores. We have a rich heritage of supporting local producers, and are delighted to have the family’s delicious, sweet and spicy chilli sauce on our shelves for the whole of Scotland to enjoy.

“Sunny’s story is so heartwarming and special; it’s been a delight from the start to work alongside him and get their much-loved brand into Asda.”

Baba’s sauce is available now to buy in Asda stores across Scotland