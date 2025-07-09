Dundee colleagues collecting items for pet hospital

Colleagues at the Dundee branch of Yorkshire Building Society are running a collection to support Dundee PDSA Pet Hospital until 26th September 2025.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The branch on Commercial Street will act as a donation station for the collection. The team are collecting ‘Weebox’ or ‘Schmacko’s’ cat and dog treats, ‘Peamutt’ butter for dogs, puppy pads, fleece blankets, cat litter and pet toys to support the local Dundee PDSA Pet Hospital.

PDSA is the UK’s largest veterinary charity, dedicated to supporting people and their pets through tough times. The charity keeps people and pets together by providing a lifeline to owners with free and low-cost vet care through 49 Pet Hospitals. They help those struggling most get the life-saving veterinary care their pet desperately needs. Every year, the charity provides over two million veterinary treatments and supports over six million people with expert pet care advice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moira McKenzie, Manager at the Dundee branch of Yorkshire Building Society, said: “We are proud to be able to support PDSA in Dundee and we really want to help make a difference with our collection station.

Colleagues at Yorkshire Building Society in Dundee are running a collection for PDSA.

“Items can be dropped off at the Dundee branch on Commercial Street until 26th September 2025, and we are grateful for any donations, large or small.”

Sarah Hill, Head Nurse at Dundee PDSA Pet Hospital said: “We’re incredibly grateful to the team at Yorkshire Building Society for generously collecting items we need. Donations like this make a huge difference in supporting us continue our vital work at our Pet Hospitals.”

The collection will be running until 26th September 2025 and items can be dropped into the branch on Commercial Street between 9am – 4.30pm on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday or 9.30am – 4.30pm on a Wednesday.

If you would like to support PDSA then please visit www.pdsa.org.uk for further information.