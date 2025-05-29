Dementia disco at Fordmill open to the public

This month staff and residents at Fordmill Care Home in Montrose dusted off their dancing shoes for the launch of their new Dementia Disco initiative which aptly concluded their activities celebrating Dementia Action Week.

Knowing how much their residents living with dementia love to dance and sing, the activities team, Julia and Moira at Fordmill Care Home came up with the genius idea of a dementia-friendly disco. The team also invited along friends and family to the first official dementia-friendly disco.

Julia and Moira see first-hand how much joy music brings to everyone in so many different ways, but allowing the residents to reminisce with a select playlist of their favourite songs or bands and with gentle volume and lighting, they created a more inclusive disco for everyone to participate in. The afternoon was such a success that Fordmill wishes to invite those in their local community who live with dementia to come along and join them, with family or friends on the last Friday of every month, 2pm-3.30pm at the Care Home for some music therapy.

General Manager, Aileen Alberts commented: “The Dementia Disco is a fantastic way to connect with others in a relaxed and supportive environment. We know the power of music brings joy and reminiscence for those living with dementia, their families and caregivers. Everyone is welcome and we’re really looking forward to making more friends in our local community. If anyone is unable to make it on the day but would like to pop in for a chat and a cup of tea, our doors are always open.”

Fordmill Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Fordmill provides residential, nursing and dementia care for 59 residents from respite breaks to long term stays.