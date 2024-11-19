Days left to win ‘magical’ Children First Banchory Bangle

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There is just one week left to be in with a chance of winning the ‘magical’ 47th Children First Banchory Bangle, which aims to raise at least £10,000 for Children First, after Scotland’s national children’s charity recently declared a childhood emergency in Scotland.

The Banchory Bangle, now in its 47th year, is raffled annually and is an exquisite piece of hand engraved jewellery created by acclaimed designer Malcolm Appleby at his home and workshop in Grandtully, Highland Perthshire.

Last month, Children First declared a “childhood emergency” after sobering figures showed nearly two thirds of adults think growing up in Scotland is worse than in the past.

With tickets costing just £1, the raffle of this unique piece of Scottish treasure raises vital funds for the charity which protects children from harm and supports them to recover from trauma and abuse in their homes, schools and communities and through its national support line.

The Banchory Bangle is cast in silver gilt.

The first bangle from which its name derives, was made 47 years ago in Banchory, Malcolm’s then home at Crathes Station. A gold bangle was first made to mark Malcolm’s 21st year of living in Scotland.

The project has evolved over the decades with the continued support of the Children First Deeside Committee and long-term connection with Taylor’s on the High Street where the prize bangles are on display and raffle tickets for sale. The reach is now UK wide and beyond thanks to online ticket sales. You can enter the raffle at Banchory Bangle Draw 2024 | Children First

Malcolm recently visited owner of Taylor’s on the High Street, Theresa Taylor and met with Jane Grieve, Chair of the The Children First Deeside Committee to look at this year’s prize bangles and encourage long term supporters and new ones to buy their raffle tickets.

The Banchory Bangle is actually three bangles each year (one heavily gold plated, one silver and one bronze) raffled at £1/ticket. The raffle gives everyone a chance of winning an exceptional example of Malcolm’s work. To date, it has raised over £193,000 for Children First and this year aims to surpass a total of £200,000.

Malcolm Appleby with Children First chief executive, Mary Glasgow.

Mary Glasgow, chief executive of Children First, said: “Malcolm Appleby’s Banchory Bangles are pieces of Scottish treasure, and his support for Children First over the last 47 years has been deeply appreciated, along with the fantastic support of the Deeside Committee.

“We are in the midst of a childhood emergency in Scotland. Now, more than ever, children, young people and their families need support. Every penny raised from this year’s Banchory Bangle raffle will go towards our work to protect all Scotland’s children so we can support them and their families when they need it most.”

Speaking about the project, Malcolm says: “I started supporting Children First in a small way in the mid 1970s and it has progressed from there.

“Each year the design is inspired by nature and this year is no exception. 2024 is ‘Hedgerow’. It reflects the important part that nature plays in our well-being. I try to make each year's bangle to have its own individuality, changing proportions of shapes as well as graphic detail.”

The Banchory Bangle is designed by Malcolm Appleby and raffled annually for Children First.

This year’s design is inspired by the variety of plant and animal life that inhabits our hedgerows. Set amidst a background of hawthorn, wild-rose, and other plants, with leaves, berries, hazel nuts and flowers reflecting health and profusion. There is a willow-warbler, a hedge sparrow, ladybirds, wood mice, a ground beetle and a comma-butterfly. The inner side of the bangle is decorated with more hedgerow and a red squirrel running around the inside.

Online tickets are available at Banchory Bangle Draw 2024 | Children First and will close on Sunday 24th November 2024.

The raffle will be drawn on Sunday 1st December 2024 at the Banchory Lodge Hotel, Dee Street, Banchory, AB31 5HS.

The Banchory Bangle Draw is being run as a free prize draw. To enter for free please post your entry including your name, contact details and date of birth to Children 1st, 83 Whitehouse Loan, Edinburgh, EH9 1AT.