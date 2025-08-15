Children Transform Angus Community Space: Piece by Piece

A group of children have created a striking mosaic to bring new life and community pride to Dundee and Angus.

The artwork was produced during free summer holiday activities at The Roundhouse, hosted by local charity Signpost International. Running from 4 July to 15 August, the summer programme attracted around 100 children and their families, who also enjoyed a community meal, made from surplus food donated to the charity and cooked on-site.

The mosaic workshop was led by Dighty Connect, a volunteer-led initiative dedicated to enhancing the green spaces along the Dighty Burn through conservation and cultural projects. Using pieces of donated beach finds, the children crafted a unique ‘Peace’ mosaic that has since been installed along the burn on Baldovie Road, just along from the ‘Love’ mosaic created last summer by children from The Roundhouse.

Nicky Wilkie from Dighty Connect said, “I work with community groups to connect people with nature through art, so I’m always looking for opportunities to collaborate. Having brought along jars of donated beach finds – all safe for children to use – the kids chose their own pieces and created something truly beautiful for the Dighty. Some even helped with last year’s mosaic, so it was extra special to see them return. Everyone loved the workshop, and it’s wonderful to see them take ownership of art that reclaims and celebrates this public space.”

The mosaic has now been installed along the Dighty Burn.

Steph Dolan, Education and Community Worker at Signpost International, added, “We’ve had a fantastic summer at The Roundhouse, with something for everyone, no matter their age or ability. Alongside cooking sessions exploring foods from around the world, we’ve been lucky to welcome a range of local groups who delivered bespoke workshops for our visitors, including Dighty Connect. Our families loved making the mosaic - not just creating art but leaving something permanent in their city for others to enjoy.”

Signpost International’s summer programme was funded by The Volant Trust and Faith in Community Scotland, with additional support from Feeling Strong and a dedicated team of local volunteers.

For more information about Signpost International, visit: https://www.signpost-international.org/