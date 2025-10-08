Cheese and Prosecco with SWI at Aberdeen care home
The event, hosted in the home’s beautifully decorated lounge, welcomed special guests from the Granite City Chapter of the Scottish Women’s Institute, who joined residents for a relaxed and sociable gathering. A carefully curated selection of cheeses and accompaniments was served alongside chilled glasses of prosecco, creating a warm and friendly atmosphere.
Mel Shearer, General Manager at Fairview House, said: “It was a real pleasure to host such a lovely afternoon for our residents and guests. Events like these are a wonderful way to bring people together and create joyful moments. We were especially delighted to welcome the ladies from the Granite City Chapter – their presence made the day even more special.”
One resident shared, “The cheese was delicious, and the prosecco added a lovely sparkle to the afternoon. It was such a treat to chat with the ladies from the WI – we had so much in common!”