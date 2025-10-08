Cheese and Prosecco with SWI at Aberdeen care home

By Mark Shelton
Contributor
Published 8th Oct 2025, 17:17 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2025, 08:44 BST
Residents at Fairview House Care Home in Aberdeen were treated to a delightful afternoon of cheese and prosecco, bringing together good company, great conversation, and a touch of indulgence.

The event, hosted in the home’s beautifully decorated lounge, welcomed special guests from the Granite City Chapter of the Scottish Women’s Institute, who joined residents for a relaxed and sociable gathering. A carefully curated selection of cheeses and accompaniments was served alongside chilled glasses of prosecco, creating a warm and friendly atmosphere.

Mel Shearer, General Manager at Fairview House, said: “It was a real pleasure to host such a lovely afternoon for our residents and guests. Events like these are a wonderful way to bring people together and create joyful moments. We were especially delighted to welcome the ladies from the Granite City Chapter – their presence made the day even more special.”

One resident shared, “The cheese was delicious, and the prosecco added a lovely sparkle to the afternoon. It was such a treat to chat with the ladies from the WI – we had so much in common!”

