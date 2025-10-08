Cheese and Prosecco with SWI at Aberdeen care home

Residents at Fairview House Care Home in Aberdeen were treated to a delightful afternoon of cheese and prosecco, bringing together good company, great conversation, and a touch of indulgence.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event, hosted in the home’s beautifully decorated lounge, welcomed special guests from the Granite City Chapter of the Scottish Women’s Institute, who joined residents for a relaxed and sociable gathering. A carefully curated selection of cheeses and accompaniments was served alongside chilled glasses of prosecco, creating a warm and friendly atmosphere.

Mel Shearer, General Manager at Fairview House, said: “It was a real pleasure to host such a lovely afternoon for our residents and guests. Events like these are a wonderful way to bring people together and create joyful moments. We were especially delighted to welcome the ladies from the Granite City Chapter – their presence made the day even more special.”

One resident shared, “The cheese was delicious, and the prosecco added a lovely sparkle to the afternoon. It was such a treat to chat with the ladies from the WI – we had so much in common!”