Charlotte Dorman from Angus has represented UK at ‘Roverway 2024’ Scout event in Norway

Charlotte Dorman, a student from Angus has just returned from representing the UK in Norway at the European Scout event, Roverway 2024. Set on the beautiful fjord coastline of Lundsneset, Stavanger, the event was an opportunity of a lifetime where she immersed herself in adventure and Scandinavian culture.

Roverway is a gathering of 5,000 Scouts aged 16 – 22 years old, from across Europe and beyond. The event was divided into three parts beginning with an expedition across Southern Norway for five days, followed by an international camp at Stavanger where Scouts engaged in a programme of Scouting activities and skill development, before culminating in a ferry trip to visit Copenhagen in Denmark.

Charlotte, 18 from Angus said “When we arrived in Norway we spent some time visiting Norwegian businesses to understand about how they work. I’ve learnt some new skills that will be really helpful for my career.

"We went mountain hiking and forged close friendships with Scouts from Ireland and Spain. When we arrived at the main site, we were greeted by 5,000 other Scouts from around the world.

"When the weather is dark and cold at home in the winter I will think back and remember the amazing new friends I’ve made, the stunning scenery and paddling in the Fjord”

Charlotte joined 5,000 other Scouts from almost every European nation to embark on 15 days of adventure, fun, and learning skills for life. The theme of the event was ‘North of the Ordinary’. Roverway helped participants develop independence and resilience on its young participants by starting with a youth-led five day expedition across Norway

Chief Scout, Bear Grylls wished Charlotte well by saying, ‘A massive congratulations to Charlotte Dorman who represented the UK at Roverway 2024. Roverway is an amazing opportunity to discover yourself and make new friends, whilst participating in a programme that demonstrates true Scouting spirit by developing skills for life. Everyone involved had the trip of a lifetime in Stavanger. The diversity of people they met reminds us all about what the world has to offer: new cultures and new friends, becoming ever more tolerant and caring about others’