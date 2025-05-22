Care home regional directors compete in charity cook off

Staff and residents at Fordmill in Angus and sister home South Grange in Dundee are celebrating because their wonderful Regional Directors, Wendy McGowan & Dannie Tsoneva, from Barchester’s North East & Scotland Division, have stepped completely out of their comfort zones to compete in the Barchester Charitable Foundation Cook Off 2025.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dannie & Wendy went head-to-head with the Regional Directors from Barchester’s four other divisions and cooked up a storm to raise a phenomenal £31,000 for Barchester’s Charitable Foundation which helps connect vulnerable people and those living with a disability to community groups in their local area by providing grants to improve mobility and quality of life.

Each year the Foundation distributes thousands of pounds to individuals, small community groups and charities across England, Scotland and Wales. In 2024 the Foundation achieved a donation milestone of £335,000 which enabled the charity to provide vital help to 239 small groups and charities, plus 104 individuals in one year alone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wendy and Dannie made a delicious three course meal for their Cook Off Challenge, plus afternoon tea items. To start they prepared Cauliflower in batter with sesame seeds and sweet chilli dip, followed by Bacon Wrapped Maple Glazed Pork Tenderloin and then Berry Crinkle Cake with vanilla ice cream for dessert, all of which were very well received by the judging panel made up members of Barchester’s Executive team.

BHC

Their afternoon tea items were Banitsa with feta cheese and Greek yoghurt and a classic Sponge Cake with vanilla and cocoa. They were pipped at the post but highly commended by the judges none the less.

General Manager of Fordmill, Aileen Alberts said: “We are all so proud of Dannie & Wendy for taking part in this challenge, they really are both amazing. Their dishes looked absolutely fantastic and they raised so much for the Foundation, we think they are absolute super stars!