Care home employee celebrates 30 years' service

Fordmill Care Home, in Montrose, has thrown a celebration for employee Caroline Mason to commend her 30 years of service to the residents of Fordmill.

Staff and residents were keen to pass on their congratulations to Caroline and the home’s Facebook page was full of praise. Caroline was pictured with the team and received her 30-year pin from the Barchester run home.

Caroline started her career at Fordmill in 1995 on the housekeeping team. She then moved into a Carer position and has been serving on the Night Care team for several years.

General Manager, Aileen Alberts said: “It is important to recognise the hard work of our staff here at Fordmill. For the past 30 years, Caroline has provided a pivotal role in caring for our residents. Today not only enables us to celebrate her hard work, but it is also an opportunity to thank her for her service to the residents of the local community and commitment to the Barchester company.”

Fordmill Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Fordmill provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for up to 59 residents from respite care to long term stays.