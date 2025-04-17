Calling all young designers in Angus: Bring your garden dreams to life

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scotmid is calling on creative young minds to showcase their design talents in a special competition celebrating the International Year of Co-operatives. This exciting challenge invites youth establishments to design a stunning garden that will become a permanent feature at Scotmid's Head Office in Edinburgh.

Inspired by the way bees work together as a co-operative, entrants are encouraged to create a design that reflects the spirit of co-operation and community while supporting our essential pollinators.

“We’re thrilled to offer young people the chance to bring their garden designs to life," said Lynne Peacock, Membership & Communities Manager at Scotmid.

"This competition not only highlights the importance of creativity but also fosters a sense of community and environmental responsibility. We look forward to seeing how young designers express the power of working together through their garden ideas.”

L-R: Morven Pollok - Membership & Community Administration Coordinator and Lynne Peacock - Membership & Community Manager (West Region)

The competition is open to all young people, and the winning entry will see their garden design brought to life. The winner will also receive a framed print of their design, £200 of fundraising vouchers for their school or youth group, and a special goody bag featuring exclusive merchandise.

Budding designers can send their creations via email to [email protected] or by post to Garden Competition, Scotmid Co-op, Hillwood House, Newbridge, EH28 8QJ.

Full competition details, including terms and conditions, are available at: https://scotmid.coop/gardencompetition/

Entries are welcome until Friday, May 16.