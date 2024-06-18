Cairnshill Primary School celebrates approval to become integrated

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The school community of Cairnshill Primary School, one of the largest primary schools in South Belfast, is celebrating after hearing the news that the Department of Education has approved their Development Proposal to transform to Integrated status. The school is one of 26 who have held positive parental ballots since 2019 and brings the number of Integrated schools in Northern Ireland to 73.

No school can become Integrated without the consent of a majority of parents. Due to the evident parental demand in the Cairnshill Primary School community, a democratic ballot was held in Winter 2022.

The outcome of the ballot was that a majority of 88% of the parents voted yes to the school transforming to Integrated status. The next step in the journey to integration was the school submitting a Development Proposal to the Department of Education, including a Transformation Action Plan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A year and a half after the parental ballot, Cairnshill Primary School was delighted to receive confirmation that the Development Proposal has now been approved.

Pupils at Cairnshill Primary School celebrating after hearing the news

Joanne Currie, Principal of Cairnshill Primary School, said: “We are delighted with the decision to approve the Development Proposal to transform to integrated status. After much hard work and dedication, the vision of the Board of Governors has been shared by the parents and wider community leading to this exciting news.

With a strong history spanning over 50 years, this news paves the way for a new and exciting future for the school. This is a time of new beginnings and growth that will build upon the high quality teaching, learning and inclusion that already exists. We look forward to developing a long-lasting legacy of togetherness and success for future generations by joining the growing community of Integrated schools.”

Tina Merron, Chief Executive of the IEF, said: “We congratulate the Board of Governors, staff and parents of Cairnshill Primary School on their successful Transformation to Integrated status.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It has taken a lot of time, dedication and commitment from the entire school community to complete the process to become an Integrated school. We look forward to welcoming Cairnshill Primary School to the growing community of Integrated schools in South Belfast.”

Roisin Marshall, Chief Executive Officer of NICIE, said: "Having worked alongside the Cairnshill Primary School community, NICIE is thrilled that the Development Proposal to Transform to become an Integrated school has been approved. We look forward to continuing to work with the school and supporting them on their Transformation journey."

Almost every school in the country, apart from hospital and special schools, can apply to transform to Integrated status.