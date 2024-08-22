Brechin family complete Kiltwalk for 9-year-old Holly who lives with muscular dystrophy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

On Sunday 11 August, Carly Swankie, 28, from Brechin took part in the Dundee Kiltwalk in support of her daughter, Holly, 9, who was diagnosed with Facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) last year.

Joined by nine family members, including Holly and her younger brother Jacob, 6, Carly was fundraising for Muscular Dystrophy UK, the leading charity for more than 110,000 people in the UK living with one of over 60 muscle wasting and weakening conditions. The family raised £1,179.

While Carly has taken part in the event five times previously, she said it was important to involve the whole family this year when they signed up for the four-mile ‘Wee Wander’ Dundee Kiltwalk in support of Holly. “Before Holly received her diagnosis, I thought there was only one type of muscular dystrophy,” said Carly. “I had never heard of FSHD and had no idea there are over 60 different types of muscle wasting condition. When I decided to do this year’s Dundee Kiltwalk for Muscular Dystrophy UK, I roped in other members of the family to help raise money but also increase awareness of muscular dystrophy. It was great to have Holly and Jacob there taking part too.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Described by her mum as a funny, sassy little girl, Holly was diagnosed with FSHD one year ago. “It may sound strange, but everything has actually been easier since Holly’s diagnosis,” explains Carly. “Before, there was so much wrong and Holly was in a lot of pain but, despite lots of hospital appointments and tests, no one could tell us what was going on. When we finally found out it was FSHD, it was a relief to know what we were dealing with and to be able to get the support Holly needs going forward.

Team Holly at Dundee Kiltwalk

“Holly relies on a wheelchair whenever we go out but she’s currently still able to walk short distances around the house. She has the best personality and makes all of us laugh. However, she is in constant chronic pain, and I know she struggles with the fact that she can’t run around with her friends. Doing this walk together is a way for us to all show our support and help to raise awareness of Holly’s condition.”

Holly’s nana, Michelle Swankie said: “We took part in the Kiltwalk Wee Wander as a family to support Holly and raise awareness of FSHD.” Brian Swankie added: “My granddaughter Holly’s condition comes with many difficulties but the one that troubles her the most is that she can’t smile. I wanted to raise money for Muscular Dystrophy UK so that they can continue to fund research into muscle wasting conditions and find a way to give Holly and many others a cheeky wee smile.”

Explaining the importance of fundraising like the Swankie family’s, Jodie Whitham, Regional Development Manager at Muscular Dystrophy UK said: “We’re so grateful to Carly and her family for choosing to support us while taking part in the Dundee Kiltwalk – raising money and helping to increase awareness of muscle wasting conditions. It was especially inspiring to see Holly and her younger brother get involved. Thanks to fundraising like this, we can continue to improve understanding of muscular dystrophy, provide advice and support to those who need it, and help accelerate new treatments.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is still time to sign up for the Edinburgh Kiltwalk 2024, which takes place on Sunday 15 September with three routes to choose from – the 23-mile ‘Mighty Stride’, 14-mile ‘Big Stroll’, or 3-mile ‘Wee Wander’. Register for free at musculardystrophyuk.org/get-involved/events/edinburgh-kiltwalk-2024/.

Find out more about Muscular Dystrophy UK at www.musculardystrophyuk.org