Blue Mantis Revolutionizes Data Protection with New Managed Backup Solution

Blue Mantis, a renowned leader in managed services, cybersecurity, and cloud solutions, announces the launch of its latest innovation Blue Mantis Managed Backup-as-a-Service (BaaS).

This groundbreaking solution caters to mid-market and enterprise customers, offering them unparalleled data protection and recovery capabilities while streamlining backup operations management.

Powered by industry giants Veeam and Wasabi, Blue Mantis Managed BaaS guarantees high resilience and scalability, supporting diverse workloads including physical, virtual, public cloud, and Microsoft 365 and Azure environments. By providing a managed service model, Blue Mantis assumes full responsibility for clients' backup and recovery needs, empowering IT teams to focus on strategic initiatives while ensuring data security and integrity.

"As data continues to drive modern businesses, the need for secure, scalable, and reliable backup solutions becomes paramount," remarked Adam Caponigro, VP of Managed Services at Blue Mantis. "Blue Mantis Managed Backup-as-a-Service addresses our customers' critical general data protection requirements by offering resilience, speed, and flexibility in data recovery and workload management, regardless of location."

Data Protection

Key Features and Benefits of Blue Mantis Managed BaaS:

Fast and Complete Recovery: Clients enjoy rapid and flexible recovery options, with local storage for critical workloads and immutable cloud storage, eliminating ingress/egress fees for offsite repository. Flexibility: Customers can leverage their existing Veeam licenses or opt for bundled services, providing flexibility and cost-effectiveness. Ease of Use: Blue Mantis Managed BaaS simplifies backup and recovery operations by consolidating capabilities with Veeam and Wasabi, reducing complexity associated with multiple solutions. Versatility: The solution offers comprehensive and secure data protection for physical, virtual, public cloud, and Microsoft 365 workloads, ensuring holistic coverage.

