Barrhead Travel reveals top destinations for Angus holidaymakers this Easter

Following a record start to the year, leading travel agent shares destinations that have topped the must-visit lists for customers this Easter

Barrhead Travel has revealed sunshine is top of the priority list this spring for British holidaymakers, with Tenerife, Mallorca and Turkey emerging amongst the most popular destinations this Easter.

With the recent spell of fair weather, customers have caught the bug for sunshine, with Easter departures set to exceed their record-breaking holiday period in 2024.

Following the agency’s successful start to the year, cruising has also proven a very popular option, thanks to the value-for-money on offer as well as the convenience of many regional departures.

According to Barrhead Travel sales data, the top selling destinations for travel across the Easter period in Scotland have included:

1. Tenerife

2. Mallorca

3. Lanzarote

4. Antalya

5. Alicante

All-inclusive holidays remain the number one choice for holidaymakers, while cruise is also amongst the top picks. Most customers are opting to maximise the holiday period with seven nights listed as the top duration. However, the group have reported an increase in three and four night breaks this season with many people opting for long weekend getaways.

The ongoing demand mirrors Barclays latest consumer research which highlights that spend with travel agents was up 13.1 percent in March while holidays were cited as a “top priority purchase.”

Jacqueline Dobson, President of Barrhead Travel; “We can see the appetite for holidays in 2025 shows no sign of slowing down, with travel across the Easter period set to exceed our departures from last season.

“We’ve seen an increase in late bookings this Easter which suggests that there’s high levels of confidence amongst customers to add in extra holiday breaks. The pattern we’re seeing is that people have secured their main annual holiday further ahead than usual and are then assessing their budgets periodically to see what other trips they feel they can plan in.

“We know how important holidays are to our customers this year and we’ve been working hard to make sure that we can deliver the very best value for money. Working with a trusted travel agent, like our team at Barrhead Travel, can help make your budget go further. With Easter wrapping up this weekend, we’re now looking ahead to a busy May Bank Holiday period and summer season.”

Barrhead Travel’s retail network is open seven days a week until late as well as offering evening support through their online service, call centres and social media channels. Find your nearest Barrhead Travel store by visiting https://www.barrheadtravel.co.uk/storelocator