Banchory community groups celebrate vital funding support from Co-op local community fund

Community groups are this week celebrating receiving funding support from Co-op’s Local Community Fund to make a difference in local communities.

Co-op members locally drive the amount received by the local cause by simply selecting the local cause they would like to support via Co-op’s Membership App.

Causes benefitting include, Banchory Primary School PTA – who received £1,524 to help it improve the outdoor space around Banchory Primary School, so that the children can enjoy play-based activities to improve their physical and mental health. And, Hill of Banchory Parent Council who also received £1,524 to support children's education through play, engage the community and promote STEM subjects.

The benefits to community groups also extends beyond the funding support, with 95% of causes saying that they felt more connected with their community as a result of participating in Co-op’s Local Community Fund and, that participating in the scheme had helped to raise their profile locally.

Thanks to Co-op Members, Co-op’s Local Community Fund has now shared more than £58 million with over 20,500 community groups across the UK since 2020, making a difference locally and supporting the creation of strong and resilient communities.

Rebecca Birkbeck, Director of Community and Member Participation at Co-op said: “Co-op is a different way of doing business - and as a business owned by you, we are committed to doing right by you and your community. Co-op members have a say on where they would like to see the support given in order to make a difference locally, and our Local Community Fund works to promote healthy, strong and viable communities. We are delighted that as a direct result of our members shopping with us, causes in towns, villages and cities across the UK will be celebrating receiving critical funding. We know things are increasingly tough for communities - this funding will help them with delivering the services and support that their community needs and create a real and tangible difference to local lives.”

Co-op is one of the world’s largest consumer-owned co-operatives, with its history dating back 180 years. Its members own the business and play an intrinsic part in its governance with a say in how the organisation is run. Co-op exists to create social, economic and ownership value for its membership, including member-only price savings across everyday essentials, and personalised offers via the Co-op Membership App.

Funding is boosted through the convenience retailer’s ‘Winners Share It All’ prize draw which offers 10 chances each month to win £5,000 for causes and £500 for Co-op members.

Co-op operates a convenience store in Bromley Road and, a Funeralcare branch in West Street, Congleton.

More information about the benefits of Co-op Membership is available by visiting www.coop.co.uk/membership