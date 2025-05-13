Audrey is living her best life - six stone lighter!

Audrey with her Consultant Rae Gunn who runs Slimming World groups in Monifieth and Carnoustie

Sensational Slimmer Singer Audrey joined her local Slimming World group and lost over 6 stones without giving up her favourite foods, socialising and now feels fabulous on her holidays.

When Singer Audrey Miller, 60, from Monifieth realised that her weight was stopping her living the life she wanted to, she knew she had to make a change. Now 6st 1.5lbs lighter, Audrey says she is delighted to have found a way to lose weight without having to give up her favourite meals, socialising with friends, and holidays with her husband.

Audrey's story comes as research reveals adults who talk about what they’re having for dinner do so a whopping 48 hours a year.

Audrey says: “I joined Slimming World and I was amazed – I lost weight without depriving myself and feeling miserable. When I’ve tried to lose weight before it’s always meant cutting out my favourite foods, eating something completely different to my family I even tried the ‘’Cabbage Soup Diet’’ once and also it meant stopping socialising altogether, as an entertainer it was something I couldn’t do.

Audrey Miller before losing weight at her Slimming World group

"But when my Consultant Rae explained how Slimming World’s plan worked it felt like a total game-changer. I started making simple swaps, enjoying real food and seeing results fast. I felt the difference, and for the first time, I knew these changes were something I could stick with! It allowed me to cook and eat all my delicious favourites and still enjoy a glass of wine with my Sunday dinner."

“I’m never hungry, and it’s so easy to enjoy meals together as a family or with friends. Best of all, I’m giving my loved ones something weight loss surgery or drugs never could – delicious, nutritious food and healthy habits for life.”

“Before joining Slimming World I’d tried and I found I couldn’t enjoy food. At first it was ok but over time I realised how much pleasure food brings me, whether it’s a meal with family, going out with friends or just tucking into my favourite dinner, and I missed that so much.”

Audrey who loves fashion and getting dressed up for any occasion has transformed from 17st 11.5lb to 11st 10lb and a size 18-20 to a size 12-14, says: “The support from my group was incredible – sharing experiences, recipes, and ideas made all the difference. I couldn’t have done it alone. Being surrounded by people who understand the ups and downs of weight loss, without guilt or judgement, was vital. Each week, I left with fresh motivation, practical tips, and the confidence to keep going. The group’s encouragement and sense of fun – along with my Consultant Rae’s support – helped me tackle challenges, around socialising, and alcohol to build healthier habits, and most importantly to stay committed to my weight lose journey. I started to gain a deeper understanding of my relationship with food and drink so that I could make choices that worked for me. That weekly accountability was key – you don’t always see your own progress until others point it out, and that kept me pushing forward.

Audrey Miller after losing 6 stones and feeling fantastic

“Joining Slimming World was the best decision I ever made. The healthy habits I’ve built with my group are now second nature and I’ve influenced my family, friends and colleagues too. I’ve transformed how I eat, how I think about food, and I’ve made walking my regular activity part of my routine. I’m more confident than ever, and for the first time, I truly believe I can maintain my weight loss for life.

“When you’re desperate to lose weight, it’s tempting to chase quick fixes – weight loss injections, pills, surgery, anything that promises instant results. But there’s no magic solution. Lasting weight loss comes from real changes in food, activity, and mindset – I’ve discovered this by going to my Slimming World group. Whatever way someone chooses to lose weight, I’d encourage them to get support to make changes and want them to know they’d never be judged at Slimming World if they joined a group to get that support – I’ve had nothing but kindness and understanding from my group.”

Audrey’s story comes as an online survey of 2,000 people commissioned by the UK and Ireland’s largest weight-loss organisation Slimming World found food is our love language as those who talk about what they’re having for dinner do so a whopping 48 hours a year.1 Three quarters of the UK adults questioned (76%) say enjoying food with others brings people together.

Rae runs the Monifieth and Carnoustie evening Slimming World groups. She says: “I’m incredibly proud of Audrey. Their journey is so relatable – food brings us together, creating memories and moments we cherish. Watching Audrey lose over 6st while still enjoying satisfying, delicious meals is truly inspiring. Our healthy eating plan proves that weight loss doesn’t mean giving up the joy of food. Whether it’s a family meal, cooking for loved ones, or dining out with friends, the joy of eating, and the pleasure we get from joining friends and family round the table is something to be celebrated – not stopped or silenced as often happens when people try to lose weight with drugs or surgery.

“Supporting members like Audrey to make lasting, positive changes – and take those home so the whole family benefits too – is exactly why I became a Slimming World Consultant. She shows how important care and support are when it comes to weight loss. With 55 years of experience in helping people lose weight and transform their lives, at Slimming World we offer an inclusive, non-judgemental community for everyone – including those who may be using weight loss medications or have had weight loss surgery.

If you’re thinking of starting your weight loss journey, we’d love to welcome you to one of our groups at The MAC Monifieth Tuesdays 5:30pm or 7:00pm or Carnoustie Golf Hotel Mondays 5:30pm or just call me on 07934 350537 to find out more.”

FACT BOX

Group: Audrey Miller attends the Monifieth Slimming World group run by Consultant Rae

Starting weight: 17st 11.5lb

Weight lost: 6st 1.5lb

Current weight: 11st 11lb

Height: 5ft 4in

