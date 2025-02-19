Asda Fraserburgh colleague goes above and beyond as elderly customer takes ill in store

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Joanne Ward, Fresh Section Leader, at Asda Fraserburgh, has been commended by her colleagues after coming to the rescue of an elderly customer who had taken ill in the store’s toilets.

The customers concerned husband approached Joanne to see if she could help after he was worried about how long his wife had been gone for.

Joanne said she would go and look for his wife and discovered that she had taken ill inside one of the toilet cubicles. Acting quickly, Joanne immediately called for an ambulance and waited with the customers until help arrived.

Once the ambulance came and took the lady to the hospital, the elderly gentleman was concerned about how he would get his shopping home as he didn't drive, so Joanne sprang into action to get her own car and take the gentleman home to drop off his shopping before heading to the hospital to be with his wife.

Joanne Ward, Fresh Section Leader, Asda Fraserburgh said:

"I just did what felt right. The experience was quite distressing for them, so I stayed with them and did my best to reassure them. I didn’t know at the time, but the lady’s sister is my next-door neighbour! She was able to keep me updated on how she was doing in the hospital, which was great. I’m relieved to hear that they’re both doing well."

Steve Hulse, General Store Manager, Asda Fraserburgh added:

“The empathy and compassion Joanne demonstrated highlights how Asda colleagues care for their customers, we are incredibly proud of Joanne for going that extra mile for our customers during a moment that was quite frightening for them. Well, done, Joanne!”