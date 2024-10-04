Asda Dundee’s Sam Joins Hundreds of Volunteers to Support Tickled Pink after Breast Cancer All-Clear

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Asda Dundee Kirkton's wonderful community champion Samantha Will – who recently got the breast cancer all-clear – will join hundreds of volunteers raising money and awareness for Tickled Pink in Asda stores across the UK this weekend.

She will be joined at the store by her husband Stephen, daughters Emma, 19, and 17-year-old Evie, who also works at the store, mum Betty Duncan and mother-in-law Gillian Will.

Her friends Teresa Woodfield and Pam Taylor, who've both had breast cancer, will also be supporting the collection buckets.

Forty-seven-year-old Sam, who's been fundraising and raising awareness for Tickled Pink since starting at the store nine years ago – recently got the all-clear after being diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer in February last year.

Asda Dundee Kirkton Community Champion Sam Will

Sam, who also has a son, Dylan, 23, completed her chemotherapy and radiation treatment earlier this year following surgery. She had a mammogram in August and got her results last month.

She said: "I really didn't want to open the letter, but I had to. It was all very formal saying just 'no evidence of disease', but it was such a relief, like a huge boulder being lifted off my shoulders.

"My husband and I just cuddled for a wee while and then we got the kids to come down and let them read the letter rather than telling them. My son then hugged me for about ten minutes and wouldn't let go."

Sam said the support from her family, colleagues, neighbours and customers had been fantastic. She said: "Everyone has been so kind, so amazing. Even when I was just in the store shopping customers would come up to me and ask how I was and when I was coming back to work as they missed my smiley face. It does make you feel wanted.

Sam and her family will be raising money and awareness at Asda this weekend

"I'm always willing to give advice. I talk about it all the time – even to men, as they need to know about it for themselves, and also for their wives and girlfriends, daughters and sisters."

Sam had got into a regular routine of checking herself, and it was while doing her checks that she noticed her skin was dimpling.

She was seen by her GP who referred her to a breast clinic for a mammogram, and ultrasound. She was diagnosed with grade two invasive ductal carcinoma and was scheduled to have an operation to remove the tumour and one lymph node. But once in for the operation, surgeons found the tumour had grown and a smaller tumour was hiding behind it. They upgraded the cancer to a grade three.

After Sam had two tumours and three lymph nodes removed, she underwent chemotherapy and radiation treatment at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee, where she "rang the bell" when the courses had ended.

Shoppers are encouraged to support Tickled Pink collection buckets this weekend

Sam said: "They didn't have a bell at Ninewells, only in the children's department. I thought to myself 'I'm not going through all this without ringing the bell at the end' so I went and bought them a bell and my nurse Lucy held it up so I could ring it.

"When I first found the lump I knew not to totally panic and wasn't all that frightened because I'd read so much about it through Tickled Pink, Breast Cancer Now and CoppaFeel! – their websites are just amazing.

"Everyone is different, every side effect is different, and bodies recover at a different speed. It's not one size fits all. I was getting pretty annoyed with myself as I thought I wasn't picking up as fast as I thought I would. You just have to listen to your body and rest when it tells you to rest.

"It's just so important to check yourself. If you don't know what your normal is how is your doctor going to know? Everyone has lumps and bumps. If you do spot something out of the ordinary get it checked straight away but don't be scared as about 90 per cent of people who get referred to the breast clinic are absolutely cancer free – it's either a blocked milk duct or a cyst."

Asda Tickled Pink has been running for 28 years and has raised over £92m for breast cancer charities. To find out more visit: https://www.asda.com/creating-change-for-better/social/tickled-pink