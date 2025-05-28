Asda colleague steps in to help customer connect with her son

A supermarket worker has been praised for her kindness after solving the dilemma of a customer by helping her respond to a text from her soldier son who was serving overseas with the army.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Katie Gordon, who has worked at Asda Arbroath for four years, wasworking in the customer services department when she saw an elderly woman in the queue.

Noticing she appeared to be anxious, 22-year-old Katie approached the customer and asked if everything was alright.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The woman explained her son was stationed overseas with the army, adding that without a significant network of support nearby she was struggling to respond to a text message he had sent her.

Katie Gordon, Asda Arbroath

Katie, who combines her work in Asda with studies in Primary Education at Queen Margaret University in Edinburgh, connected the woman’s phone to the store’s free Wi-Fi and successfully sent the message on her behalf, bridging the distance between the mother and her son.

The customer was so grateful for Katie’s gesture she embraced her in a heartfelt hug, thanking her for her kindness and support.

Katie Gordon, Customer Services Colleague, Asda Arbroath said: “I just recognised that the lady possibly needed a bit of help, and I did what I hope anyone would do. It was a small thing for me, but it clearly meant a lot to her. Kindness costs nothing and stopping for ten minutes to help her out was the least I could do.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kieran Welsh, Section Leader, Asda Arbroath said: “Katie’s actions are a shining example of the positive impact Asda colleagues have in our local communities. Our colleagues go above and beyond - not just to help with shopping, but to offer genuine care and compassion when it’s needed most. We’re incredibly proud of Katie.”