Arbroath schoolgirls help older people

Four schoolgirls from Arbroath have won a £3,000 grant which will help realise a long- term mission to support lonely older people in the town.

The 14-year-old students – Maia McEwan, Holly Metcalf, Nieve Knox and Poppy Nicholl – won the award from the Youth Philanthropy Initiative (YPI) after highlighting the work of Re-engage which provides free monthly tea parties for those aged 75 and over who are isolated.

For some years the charity has been trying to start a group in Arbroath - where one in nine people are over 75 - to complement others in the Angus area, including, Brechin, Carmyllie, Carnoustie, Forfar, Kirriemuir, Monifieth and Montrose and now has the funds to go ahead.

Jean Malcolm, who is Angus area organiser for Re-engage, said: “It was fabulous for the girls to win and an added bonus that now we can build two tea party groups in Arbroath. We are very proud of what they’ve achieved, and they should be very proud of themselves after giving such a magnificent presentation.

Winners: (left to right) Maia McEwan, Holly Metcalf, Nieve Knox and Poppy Nicholl.

“I can now get on with recruiting volunteers for the new groups. We’ll need hosts who are happy to provide tea, cakes and sandwiches once or twice a year at their homes and drivers who can take the older people to and from the venues. They can stay at the tea parties to enjoy the social occasion and don’t have to take on any care duties. It’s all about having a chat and making friends.”

The girls, from Arbroath High School, gave a highly detailed presentation to judges last Friday, (28th March) which included a financial breakdown of how the award might be spent and a video made during a visit to one of the tea parties.

Family and friends looked on as they were announced winners of the award, which is funded by the Wood Foundation and encourages students to champion a local charity. The girls have also independently raised £500 for Re-engage through a sponsored walk and want to continue to offer their support.

Since it started in 2008, more than 350,000 young people have taken part in programmes with over £7.5m being awarded. Re-engage was also a winner last year when students from the Linlithgow Academy in West Lothian won £3,000 for the charity after making a short film about loneliness.

Holly’s mum, Alison, said: “The girls worked really hard to win this, so they really deserved it. I’m so proud of them because they put absolutely everything into it.

“It’s fabulous that the money will allow two tea party groups to be established in the town. It’s really going to help the wider community and has raised awareness of Re-engage and its fantastic work.

“The girls want to continue supporting the charity, so this is not the end of the journey for them.”

Jenny Willott, CEO of Re-engage said: “It’s wonderful that Maia, Holly, Nieve and Poppy have taken the trouble to understand the devastating effects of loneliness and to win such a prestigious award.

“This year is our 60th anniversary and thanks to the dedication of these young girls and our incredible volunteers we can continue our vital work of supporting many thousands of older people who would otherwise be condemned to a life of isolation.”

If you’d like to volunteer for a Re-engage tea party, visit their website and apply today: reengage.org.uk/volunteer