Arbroath opticians celebrate as staff member marks five-year milestone

Staff at one of Arbroath’s busiest opticians are celebrating after a team member marked five years of helping people in the town look after their eye health.

Alessia Vaughan joined Specsavers at the Abbeygate Centre at the end of 2019, after being inspired to begin a career in optics by staff at the store.

The 31-year-old had previously worked in the childcare sector; however it was the ‘friendly and welcoming’ attitude of the Arbroath team – as well as her desire to try something new – that convinced her to make the switch.

Now, half a decade later, optical assistant Alessia has marked the milestone alongside her now colleagues at the store.

Optical assistant Alessia Vaughan (L) and retail manager Jamie Buchan (R)

‘I was looking to get out of childcare after working in it for seven years, and it just so happened that my local Specsavers store – where I was already a customer – was hiring an optical assistant,’ says Alessia.

‘The team were always friendly and welcoming when I came in for appointments and it looked like a nice place to work in general, so I figured it was the perfect opportunity for a fresh start.

‘I was obsessed as soon as I had a show around and took part in my induction day. As a glasses wearer all my life, it was fascinating to see what happened behind the scenes.’

‘I’m so glad the team decided to take a chance on me!’

As well as her role as an optical assistant, Alessia has also played a key role in boosting the store’s online presence on social media with the support of ophthalmic director, Cat Cooper.

Alessia says: ‘I recently joined Cat as being part of the content creating team for the store which is super exciting.

‘I love getting involved with projects like that – it helps us connect with the community, which is really important to everyone at the store.’

Alongside her professional development, Alessia hopes to inspire others who are interested in a career in optics, but have had no previous experience in the industry, to explore a career in eye care.

She adds: ‘A huge passion of mine is to help new staff achieve their goals and inspire them to progress as I have.

‘I started with no knowledge of optics, and I love that I’m still learning now. There are always new opportunities in store and the whole team are so helpful and informative.’

Jamie Buchan, retail director at Specsavers in Arbroath, says: ‘Alessia is an integral part of our team, really good at her job and brilliant fun to be around.

‘She is dedicated to her role and cares about the level of service she and her colleagues provide and always strives to improve.

‘Cat and I love what she brings to the level of patient service and care and look forward to helping her develop her career for years to come.’

Specsavers Arbroath is located within the Abbeygate Shopping Centre and is open every Monday – Saturday from 8.30am until 5pm, and Sundays from 9.45am until 4.30pm. To book an appointment, call 01241 340082, or visit: www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/arbroath