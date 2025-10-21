Applications open to children with health challenges to experience the magic and mischief of camp

Next year's camps – Health Challenge Camps, Siblings Camps, Family Camps and Home Education Camps - are due to take place at the charity’s new ‘forever home’ in Ockbrook, Derbyshire and Perthshire, Scotland.

The 3 and 5-day residentials provide a safe and supportive place for children, aged 8 to 17 years, to rediscover the magic and mischief of childhood, increase self-confidence, form friendships, and develop independence through fun and exciting activities.

Activity programmes are carefully designed to present children with opportunities to challenge themselves and develop new talents. Activities include arts and crafts, team games, climbing, campfires, archery, and more, in age-appropriate teams.

Each of the ‘OFSTED Outstanding’ rated camps has a clinical team of staff and volunteers, including qualified doctors, nurses and paramedics who provide safe and effective care for each child.

Camps can safely accommodate children currently receiving treatment or experiencing health challenges for over 130 different illnesses. These include blood disorders, gastrointestinal disorders, cancer and leukaemia, rheumatological conditions, immunological disorders, respiratory disorders, skin conditions, severe allergies, heart conditions, kidney disease, neurological disorders, neuromuscular disorders, organ transplant, and more.

More than 1 in 10 children in the UK have a long-term illness. With advances in paediatric clinical treatment, more children than ever are living longer with a chronic health condition.

Many of these children remain in treatment for lengthy periods and are often unable to engage in normal childhood activities, including attending school. This can leave them isolated, lonely, and vulnerable. Parents can feel overwhelmed and powerless watching their children become increasingly withdrawn and unable to enjoy their childhood.

Over The Wall Camp Chief Operating Officer, Shea Donovan, said:

“Camp is where the magic happens. Yes, we do a lot of fun things at camp, but it’s how we do it that makes all the difference.

“Our camp programmes are based on a ‘Therapeutic Recreation’ model, backed by the medical world, which helps children affected by serious illness regain their confidence and self-esteem.

“On camp, children feel empowered and supported to step out of their comfort zones and realise their abilities in a safe environment. The changes we see in children and young people are profound and have a lasting impact.

“Many families with children with long-term health conditions spend their lives adapting and seeking a sense of belonging. On camp, they can relax, be fully ‘seen’, and feel safe to play, learn, and grow.”

For more information and to apply, head to: www.otw.org.uk/residential-camp

