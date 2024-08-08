Angus pet owners urged to consider a raw diet to give their pets happy and healthy lives

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Research from Bella & Duke finds owners still have misconceptions about raw food despite growing awareness of the benefits to pets.

Leading pet food and wellbeing company, Bella & Duke, champions species-appropriate and pet centred nutrition and is calling upon pet owners to try a raw diet. This comes after conducting UK wide research where only 15% of those surveyed were currently on a raw diet and found that pet owners still have misconceptions about feeding raw, despite proving to help pets live healthy lives.

Despite nearly two thirds (63%) of pet owners claiming to give their pets the best food and nutrition possible, and half (50%) believing pet food should be as good quality as human food, many still feed their furry companions ultra processed foods that have high levels of unhealthy fats, refined sugars, and salt.

Unlike these ultra processed foods, every single Bella & Duke meal is filled with nutritious, nourishing and purposeful ingredients that are easy to understand, with all meat sourced from BRC Accredited human-grade factories, and all fruit and veg sourced locally. Similar to how we feed ourselves, mighty meats packed full of protein from beef, duck and chicken, superfoods such as turmeric, ginger and black pepper, and purposeful vegetables such as carrots, broccoli and blueberries, every ingredient is there to help pets live long and healthy lives.

Pet owners urged to consider a raw diet for their pets

The benefits of a raw diet speak for themselves. ​​Bella & Duke conducted their annual Health & Happiness survey, speaking to 1,399 dog owners, 212 cat owners and 33 cat and dog owners to concretely understand the beneficial impact its customers have seen since switching to a raw diet for their pets, and the findings highlighted the health benefits of a raw diet:

● 81% agreed that feeding raw helped their pet maintain a healthy weight

● 87% saw positive poo changes from their pets

● 70% saw positive changes to their pet’s coat

● 69% saw an improvement in their pet’s allergies

As understanding around the benefits of a raw diet continues to advance, Bella & Duke is still challenging a number of misconceptions on raw feeding. 42% of pet owners still believe raw food has a risk of bacterial contamination, however certifications such as RawSAFE and those from UK Pet Food now exist to create a set of robust standards for raw meat-based diets for pets, with the standards based on those in human food manufacturing. Pet owners who choose a product with the RawSAFE label, like Bella & Duke, can be reassured that it has been manufactured to the highest safety standards.

A third (31%) of pet owners said they believe a raw diet is messy and inconvenient, to combat this Bella & Duke recently launched Ready, steady, raw - made with the same high-quality ingredients as the frozen meals, but dried to lock in all those vital nutrients and flavours, making raw feeding accessible whilst on the move traveling or on holiday and not having to worry about compromising on nutrition.

James Sturrock, CEO at Bella & Duke, said: “We only want what is best for our pets yet there are still many misconceptions around a raw food diet that we are campaigning to address. We know pet owners feel the same about giving their four-legged companions the happy and long lives they deserve.

“When deciding what is best for their pet, we just want owners to make an informed decision. For example many still think raw pet food risks bacterial contamination, the reality is raw pet food is one of the most regulated in the pet food industry. Organisations such as RawSAFE and UK Pet Food ensure only the highest standards of manufacturing are being met. We were also awarded Manufacturer of the year at the Pet Industry Awards in 2023, beating all types of pet food, highlighting our commitment to making safe, complete raw nutrition for our pets.”

You can find out more about the nutritional benefits and Bella & Duke’s product offering, as well as information on what you can and cannot feed your pet, visit: www.bellaandduke.com