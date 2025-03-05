Angus County Playwrights: Set Sail with the Ambassador PEEL playwriting challenge 2025

As spring begins and the year takes full swing, an exciting opportunity for playwrights in Angus County and beyond has arrived with the launch of the Ambassador PEEL Playwriting Challenge 2025.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A collaboration between Ambassador Cruise Line and PEEL Entertainment Group, this innovative competition invites both emerging and established writers to showcase their talent. The competition, open until April 4, offers a £6,000 cash prize, a cruise for two, and the chance for the winning play to be produced as part of the Theatre@Sea programme aboard Ambassador’s Ambience and Ambition ships.

This challenge provides a unique platform for playwrights across the UK and Republic of Ireland to have their work performed onboard a luxury cruise ship—an opportunity rarely available in traditional theatre. Plays must be under an hour in length and can tackle any subject matter, giving writers the freedom to explore bold and creative ideas. The winning play will be performed onboard in 2025, with the playwright receiving both artistic and financial backing to bring their vision to life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This groundbreaking award is setting new standards in both the theatre and travel industries, ensuring that the theatre produced at sea is on par with the best of the West End. With a judging panel that includes industry leaders such as Dr. Jessica Lazar, Nathan Queely Dennis, and Dr. Alison Norrington, this competition offers invaluable mentorship and exposure for playwrights.

Ambassador Cruise Line, PEEL Entertainment Group

Key Dates:

January 15th, 2025: Competition opens

April 4th, 2025: Deadline for submissions

June 6th, 2025: Shortlist announced

December 5th, 2025: Winner announced

This is a national call to all playwrights in Angus County and beyond—don’t miss your chance to be part of this innovative programme. Full competition details and entry requirements can be found at www.theatreatsea.com.