Angus care home resident celebrates 100th birthday and receives over 150 cards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leonora Meek, a resident at HC-One Scotland’s Lunan Court Care Home in Arbroath, Angus, celebrated her 100th birthday with a party fit for a queen.

On the 19th April, colleagues, family members and residents came together to celebrate the incredible milestone birthday.

Leonora who has been living at the nursing and nursing dementia care home since 2023, has had a fascinating life, she lived across the world and has travelled to many amazing places.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Born in Montrose in 1924, Leonora spent her early years visiting the beach every day. Leonora started her career as a Nurse, working in a local hospital in Leavesden. Leonora was happily married three times. She moved to Egypt with her first husband and travelled all over the world with her third husband Charlie who was the love of her life. In her spare time, Leonora enjoyed playing darts and was the captain of the British Legion darts team.

Resident Leonora Meek celebrating her 100th birthday at Lunan Court Care Home

A fantastic day was had by Leonora as she started her day at 10:30am with a celebratory glass of champagne and she was presented with her card from the King and Queen. Leonora then went to her birthday party which was held at the British Royal Legion, where her family and friends enjoyed entertainment from her favourite band, Lochnagar.

Leonora also received over 150 cards which included cards from children at Ladyloan Primary School and Little Leapers Nursery School.

When asked what her secret to a long life is, Leonora said:

“My secret to a long life is to have a well-balanced diet, being active, meeting with friends and travelling.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Resident Leonora Meek's 100th Birthday with family and friends at Lunan Court Care Home

Ursula Scheider, Home Manager at HC-One Scotland’s Lunan Court care home, commented: