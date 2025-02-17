Virgin Money strengthens commitment to farming in Angus with leadership promotion

Virgin Money has reaffirmed its dedication to Scottish agriculture by promoting Atholl Gordon, Angus Agri-Business Manager, to Agricultural Director for the same area. His elevation is part of a broader strategy to enhance the bank’s longstanding support for the UK’s farming sector.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Virgin Money has built a national team of Agricultural Business Managers serving clients in Scotland with a unique wealth of knowledge of the industry and its financial needs.

The bank’s promotion of its senior business managers will strengthen its longstanding support for the UK’s agricultural sector. Atholl Gordon will now have the opportunity to give his clients in Scotland the assurance of personal, director-level attention at a time of unprecedented challenges for the industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephen Buchan, Virgin Money’s Head of Agriculture for Scotland, emphasised the significance of this promotion: “Atholl has been an outstanding asset to our clients for around 20 years, and his promotion reflects the trust both Virgin Money and farming customers have in his expertise. As Agricultural Director, he will continue to provide dedicated, personal support while also shaping and expanding our services to meet the ever-changing needs of our clients.”

Atholl Gordon, Agricultural Director, Virgin Money

Working from the Virgin Money office in Thainstone Agricultural Centre, Atholl, who was raised in the Fyvie area within the agricultural community, spent his school years working on local farms during harvest, lifting potatoes, bulbs, and fruit. He has been with the bank for approximately 30 years, starting at the former Clydesdale Bank – now part of Virgin Money – at the Turriff branch.

For the past 20 years, he has worked as an Agri Manager, covering Aberdeenshire, Angus, and Fife.

Reflecting on his promotion, Atholl said: “Having grown up in an agri-community, I’ve always had a deep appreciation for the farming industry, so I am delighted that the commitment to this sector that Virgin Money was renowned for, is being continued.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Virgin Money currently provides c.£1.5bn in funding and financial services to agricultural clients, helping them navigate an evolving landscape. The bank’s latest promotions reinforce its commitment to expert-led guidance and long-term partnerships as it transitions into its next phase as part of the Nationwide Building Society.