Tourism remains a key element in the Angus economy bringing in more than £300m

​The county’s built heritage and history is part of the reason the area is popular with visitors. (Pic: Alan Richardson)

Tourism delivered a £326 million boost to the Angus economy last year, according to new figures.

Research conducted by Global Tourism Solutions, using the Scottish Tourism Economic Activity Monitor (STEAM) model, highlighted 1.3 million visitors explored Angus in 2024, showcasing the county as the perfect place to escape the everyday, all year round.

It also showed that the area’s tourism value has increased 6.7% from 2023; visitor numbers have increased by 8.3% from 2023 to 1.3 million; the number of staying visitors has risen to 460,000 (compared to 458,000 in 2023) and that the number of day visitors continues to rise, increasing by 13.3% from 2023 to 807,000. The number of day visitors is now 30.2% above pre-COVID-19 estimates.

The industry supports 4029 full-time equivalent jobs, up 8.2% from 2023.

Jill Paterson, service leader for planning & sustainable growth at Angus Council, said the figures show that the county is increasingly being recognised as a year-round destination for outdoor adventures, coastal escapes or cultural discovery.

She said: “We’re thrilled that tourism continues to support thousands of local jobs while showcasing all our region has to offer. Day visitors alone generated nearly £64 million, an 18.7% increase from the previous year and an incredible 71.4% rise from 2019. It's a testament to the strength of our destination marketing and the appeal of our towns, glens, and coast.

“But it’s not just about the numbers; it’s also about the jobs and opportunities this growth is creating for local people. We’re working hard to make sure that Angus is not only a great place to visit but also a great place to live.”

The non-serviced accommodation sector continues to flourish, contributing more than £148 million to the local economy. Angus’s flexibility in accommodation and experience offerings has been a major factor in its steady recovery and growth since the pandemic.

Councillor Derek Wann, depute leader of Angus Council, added: “Through VisitAngus and initiatives like the Insider’s Guide to Angus, the VisitAngus app and The Angus Tour, we've given visitors the tools to uncover the region’s gems - from world-class food like the Arbroath Smokie to rural and heritage experiences.

“The demand for scenic landscapes and cultural experiences is particularly encouraging, reinforcing Angus as a destination of choice for those seeking authenticity, adventure and peace.”

An essential element to growth has been collaboration across public and private sectors.

Caroline Warburton, destination development director at VisitScotland, said: “The impact of tourism is felt beyond the holiday experience, powering a visitor economy that creates jobs, investment, and helps improve where people live and work.

“Angus has so much to offer. From beautiful landscapes and rich built heritage to delicious food and drink, it’s well-placed to capitalise on global travel trends. We’ve worked closely with Angus Council and Angus Tourism Co-operative to develop the region’s brand which will further help strengthen its position as a must-visit destination.”